A thoughtful Nigerian daughter captured the moment she visited her mother's business to support her

According to her, it was her mother's first Sunday as a street food vendor in Anambra State, and she decided to be there for her

The video drew massive reactions as social media users flooded the comments section to commend the lady

A Nigerian daughter posted a heartfelt family moment after she turned up to support her mother at her new businessplace.

The visit took place on what the daughter described as her mother’s first Sunday trading as a roadside food seller.

Lady supports mother who launched new roadside food business. Photo credit: @nwaanyiofeakwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Daughter supports mum who's a food vendor

The thoughtful daughter made it a point to be present throughout the day and support her mother.

Identified on TikTok as @nwaanyiofeakwu, the kind daughter explained that her motivation for attending was her mother’s reserved nature.

According to her, her 'shy' mother felt somehow about the new enterprise, and she decided to stand beside her to provide encouragement during that first outing.

The online post captured the public food spot and attracted attention soon after it was uploaded.

"POV: It's my mom's first Sunday as a street food vendor and I decided to be there for her because she's shy. She's so shy. Please patronise her," she said.

Daughter stays with mother who started selling food by roadside. Photo credit: @nwaanyiofeakwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady supports mother

Viewers on TikTok responded in large numbers, and the comment section filled with messages of admiration for the young lady.

Many people commended her for honouring her mother in such a visible and supportive manner.

@Prudi_Sam said:

"Massive sale, don't worry encourage mummy not to be shy we need the money to pay bills let her stand up tall. She will succeed.

@Fairee said:

"God bless you and your mother and your entire family, your business would go welllll, and flourish and anything she touches would work in her favour."

@The.Real_Chi commented:

"Aww God bless your heart. From your mouth to Gods ears God will secure her space in bigger rooms this is just a stepping stone."

@mrpeacemaker001 added:

"If only you know the amount of joy I derive from watching this video and the caption you’re a queen. It’s rare to find any young woman who is bold/proud enough to show this kind of support for their mother. God bless you always,God will pave way for you to uplift her from this too amen stay strong queen."

@glo_ria_igolo added:

"I’m so proud of u, nd more proud of ur mum for standing up to do smth, I speak light into ur business, it’ll yield more than expected."

See the post below:

Lady shows off her mother's business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out on social media on behalf of her mother, who has been unable to make sales.

According to the young lady, her mother got a new shop and bought large quantities of tomatoes and peppers to sell.

Source: Legit.ng