Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Makes Unusual Discovery about Footballer Boniface's Hands, Screams in Video
People

Lady Makes Unusual Discovery about Footballer Boniface's Hands, Screams in Video

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady shared her observation on social media after meeting popular Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface
  • In a now-viral TikTok video, the lady, who was able to touch his hands, described what she noticed about him immediately
  • Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she encountered popular footballer Victor Boniface and recounted the experience on social media.

The meeting took place unexpectedly, and she shared her reaction in a short clip that circulated widely.

Nigerian fan touches Victor Boniface’s hand and reacts with excitement.
Lady describes Boniface's hands as 'soft' after their brief encounter. Photo credit: @queenzaza, Boniface Jnr/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over meeting footballer Boniface

Her video focused on a small physical detail she observed when she interacted with him, and that observation became the central point of discussion among viewers.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She posted the video through her TikTok handle @queenzaza, and it quickly gained attention among users who followed her page.

Read also

Lady working with NLNG goes viral after sharing glimpse of herself at work: "Show us the way"

In the footage she was seen reaching out and touching the footballer’s hand, after which she reacted with so much excitement and loud expressions of joy.

She then described what she felt at that moment, using language that compared his skin to something soft and fresh.

The encounter left her overwhelmed with happiness, and she made it clear that the experience felt important to her.

The lady also expressed a sense of disbelief at having met someone she admired.

"Omo Boniface hand soft like today's bread. Happiness wan kill poor me," she said.
Lady's emotional reaction to meeting Boniface goes viral.
Lady overjoyed after meeting footballer Boniface. Photo credit: @queenzaza, Boniface Jnr/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady meets Boniface

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Uchechukwu asked:

"Why the shouting na, as how na?"

@People's Choice said:

"This one sweet you eeee."

@⚘️Arinze said:

"Zaza boniface na ur crush."

@bigjoe added:

"And Boniface reposted."

@Aluko said:

"I so much loved Bonny due to his freeness towards osimeh he didn't sees him as competitor."

@HEPHZIBAH TELCOMS said:

"Normally boniface na comedian, no how you go follow am Sidon wey you no go laugh."

Read also

Alakija 3-storey building collapse: Lady who witnessed incident shares how her friends survived

@OffixialHoneztKpegaz said:

"Boniface na werey na why he no dey smile na only to dey post meme the werey sabi."

@shaba said:

"For where boniface dey since we jst dey hear him name na very funny guy abey ur leisure time go dey do comedy u hear."

See the post below:

Boniface reportedly drags media girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface revived the incident between himself and a podcaster who labelled him talentless.

The sports presenter threw jabs at the former Bayer Leverkusen player for focusing more on social media activities rather than goal-scoring.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Convenant university Wilson bethel Stephanie soo Matt czuchry Petrol prices