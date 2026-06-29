A Nigerian lady shared her observation on social media after meeting popular Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface

In a now-viral TikTok video, the lady, who was able to touch his hands, described what she noticed about him immediately

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she encountered popular footballer Victor Boniface and recounted the experience on social media.

The meeting took place unexpectedly, and she shared her reaction in a short clip that circulated widely.

Lady describes Boniface's hands as 'soft' after their brief encounter. Photo credit: @queenzaza, Boniface Jnr/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over meeting footballer Boniface

Her video focused on a small physical detail she observed when she interacted with him, and that observation became the central point of discussion among viewers.

She posted the video through her TikTok handle @queenzaza, and it quickly gained attention among users who followed her page.

In the footage she was seen reaching out and touching the footballer’s hand, after which she reacted with so much excitement and loud expressions of joy.

She then described what she felt at that moment, using language that compared his skin to something soft and fresh.

The encounter left her overwhelmed with happiness, and she made it clear that the experience felt important to her.

The lady also expressed a sense of disbelief at having met someone she admired.

"Omo Boniface hand soft like today's bread. Happiness wan kill poor me," she said.

Lady overjoyed after meeting footballer Boniface. Photo credit: @queenzaza, Boniface Jnr/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady meets Boniface

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Uchechukwu asked:

"Why the shouting na, as how na?"

@People's Choice said:

"This one sweet you eeee."

@⚘️Arinze said:

"Zaza boniface na ur crush."

@bigjoe added:

"And Boniface reposted."

@Aluko said:

"I so much loved Bonny due to his freeness towards osimeh he didn't sees him as competitor."

@HEPHZIBAH TELCOMS said:

"Normally boniface na comedian, no how you go follow am Sidon wey you no go laugh."

@OffixialHoneztKpegaz said:

"Boniface na werey na why he no dey smile na only to dey post meme the werey sabi."

@shaba said:

"For where boniface dey since we jst dey hear him name na very funny guy abey ur leisure time go dey do comedy u hear."

See the post below:

Boniface reportedly drags media girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface revived the incident between himself and a podcaster who labelled him talentless.

The sports presenter threw jabs at the former Bayer Leverkusen player for focusing more on social media activities rather than goal-scoring.

Source: Legit.ng