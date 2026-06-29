A first-class graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has narrated how she found herself at Nigeria's premier university years ago

The political science graduate recounted how it all started at a JAMB registration centre years ago, where she discovered her institution of choice had cancelled the course she wanted to study

When she sought suggestions from the JAMB registration officer, she was told to consider UNILORIN and UNILAG, but she hesitated

Rihanat Adekola, a University of Ibadan (UI) first-class political science graduate, has reflected on how she selected Nigeria's premier university at a JAMB centre years ago.

Rihanat reflected on her journey into UI as she celebrated finally defending her final project and signing out of the university.

A UI graduate shares how she ended up at the university. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Rihanat Adekola, ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares her story

Rihanat shared pictures of herself with her final project on LinkedIn as she shared her academic story. According to Rihanat, she discovered at the JAMB centre that the initial course she wanted to go for had been cancelled, causing her to consider other institutions.

She sought suggestions from the JAMB registration officer, who mentioned UNILAG and UNILORIN, but then suggested UI when he saw her hesitation.

People wondered why she chose UI and if she knew anyone who would ensure she got admitted, but Rihanat was undeterred and stuck with the institution.

Eventually, she got admitted. Her story in full read:

"The Day I Chose UI (And It Chose Me).

"The story of how I ended up at the University of Ibadan still feels vivid.

"I was at the JAMB registration center when I discovered my initial choice had cancelled the course I wanted to study. Standing in that long and tedious queue, I refused to start over. I turned to the registration officer and asked, "What other institution would you suggest?" He mentioned UNILORIN and UNILAG, but when he saw my hesitation, he said: "University of Ibadan."

"I didn't overthink it. UI sounded different, unique. As someone who dares to be different, I made a decision that would shape my entire future.

"The criticism came immediately. "Who do you know in UI?" "UI's admission is nearly impossible!" But honestly? That doubt fueled me. My family and close friends believed in me. and eventually, the admission came through. I was going to Nigeria's Premier University.

"Resumption brought its own challenges. I remember my first class, POS 111 with Dr. Lafenwa. I was late and shy. Coming from a gender-based secondary school, I wondered: Am I supposed to sit with guys? How does anyone stand out in this massive hall of students?

"But I figured it out. I learned how to navigate UI. I made Dean's List in 100-level and jokingly promised myself I'd keep that streak. Alhamdulilahi, I did.

"I intentionally kept my social battery at 7%, a decision I'm grateful for. I also transitioned from political aspirant to Editor-in-Chief of POSSPRESS.

"And finally, earlier last week, I defended my final year project titled; Online Political Activism and the 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria.

"I graduated fulfilled, not perfect, but proud.

"Alhamdulilahi. Cheers to new beginnings."

A first-class graduate of UI reflects on how she got into the university. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Rihanat Adekola

Source: UGC

UI graduate celebrated on LinkedIn

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below;

Ayomide Anne Olayinka said:

"Congratulations Rihanat. 🥳 I’m proud of you my friend."

Bamimore Sogo said:

"Congratulations Rihanat! Soar!!!"

Kaosara Yusuf said:

"Congratulations to you Rihanat. More grease to your elbow."

Dhikru Yagboyaju said:

"Beacon of Hope.Indicator of greater things that are coming. Alhamdulilah Thank you for making us proud.Many of you are daring and your performance is reassuring to us. You are blessed, and Nigeria is blessed."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had shared the brand she built and manages across all platforms.

UI graduate bags MBA, shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate, Piriye Gogo, had bagged an MBA 19 years after losing her master's admission.

Celebrating her academic achievement on LinkedIn, Piriye, who earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Political Science and Government from the University of Ibadan in 2007, revealed that she had gained admission for a master's program shortly after her NYSC, but she had to defer it after discovering she was pregnant with her first child.

In her LinkedIn post on June 22, the UI graduate recounted how the demanding workload of assignments and coursework made her defer her UI master's admission, hoping to continue it later.

Source: Legit.ng