A Nigerian wigmaker Helen Williams has broken the Guinness World Records for longest handmade wig

The wig, which was made in July 2023, and measured 351.28 metres, has been certified by the record breaking body

Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate the lady for her feat

Guinness World Records have certified a Nigerian wigmaker, Helen Williams, as the record holder for the longest handmade wig.

The lady achieved this feat in July 2023 after she completed the wig which measured 351.28 metres (1,152 feet 5 inches). The organisation, which records broken records, took to its Instagram page on January 3, 2024, to announce this feat saying:

"Nigerian wigmaker Helen Williams created the world’s longest handmade wig in July 2023, measuring 351.28 metres (1,152 feet 5 inches). Helen spent 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig!

"After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips!

“Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task,” Helen said. “My experience as a wigmaker helped a lot.”

Nigeria's Helen Williams receives certification for breaking Guinness World Records for longest handmade wig. Source: @guinnessworldrecords, @hair_rite_9ja/Instagram

See pictures of the longest handmade wig in the slides below:

Netizens hail Helen Williams for breaking the Guinness World Records

Several persons have hailed Helen for breaking the record. Legit.ng have compiled some reactions below:

@blue.pearl70:

"Ghana going to cry about this."

@vijaymohan_:

"She beat Rapunzel's record with her big and longest wig."

@reginald_bossman:

"My Ghana people are still cooking and singing."

@home_of_abbaya:

"I viewed this GBOR page, nah only when 9ja dey do hard task. We dy appear. Just see simple things other countries are doing, that guy wore just 10pants and won, then I can do it. I can do simple things and win if its that simple just to burst balloons as well."

@cocolanie:

"Only Nigerians break meaningful records for this organization."

@the.corporatemodel:

"Na only Naija fit run am. It can only be Nigeria."

@iwi_nosa:

"Congratulations. Please cut 20 inches wig for me."

@djmagicbeatz:

"How you wan take beat her record now. No way."

@hasan.aziznejad:

"Nigeria did it again... proud of you Helen."

