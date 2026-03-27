A Nigerian man has shared how much he earns as a school teacher in Nigeria, in line with the government-approved minimum wage

The school teacher made the disclosure while commenting on a man based in the US about the monthly salary in Nigeria

The amount the school teacher disclosed sparked mixed reactions across social media, with many angered and sad

A Nigerian man has shared how much he earns monthly as a class teacher in Nigeria.

In an X post dated on March 26, 2026, the man, identified as @lolthememer, made the disclosure while responding to a tweet from a man based in the US, about the average salary in Nigeria.

A Nigerian man shares his salary as a teacher. Photo credit: AnnaStills/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The class teacher commented after the X user asked if the minimum wage in Nigeria is really $51 (approximately N70,000).

The X user in America wrote:

"Is the average monthly salary in Nigeria really $51?"

Nigerian man posts salary as a teacher

In the comments, @lolthememer stated that he earns less than the minimum wage.

He said:

"I make about 60k as a teacher. That's less than minimum wage."

According to him, he had been saving a portion of the amount to go for his master's degree programme.

A man laments about the salary he receives as a teacher in Nigeria. Photo credit: Hemera Technologies/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also said that most of his colleagues earn way less.

He added:

"Been on that, saving for my master's soft funding.

I look like I'm suffering, yeah, but man, some folks earn less. Saving and all earning this little is hard, that I have only prayers for those who earn less than me."

He also said:

"It's really crazy, man.

That's why you see a lot of us on X complaining about X payout because that one breakthrough can go a long way.

If people had the money, we'll run to UK or any working country. I too want to get away from here, that's why I'm searching for scholarship."

See his X post below:

Reactions to Nigerian teacher's salary reveal

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below.

@Ellis_ wrote:

"At least you’re still showing up everyday and trying. I’m genuinely shocked what people are telling me in the replies bro, it’s like you’re all being set up to fail… your government and leaders need to do better."

@_BellaM_ commented:

"All the teachers? No ways, in South Africa entry level teachers get more than 2 million naira."

@sage0000b wrote:

"Extremely few of those ...who claimed payment of 70k(minimum wage) are just for media sake, they pay far less!"

@Sauron_FC stated:

"How una dey take survive on 60k a month, na miracle una dey perform bro. I earn an average of 700k per month and I can hardly cope."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared on social media the amount he was paid as salary while working with UBA.

UI displays salaries of lecturers, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) published a report detailing the lecturers' salary scale.

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contained the pay for senior lecturers and professors.

Source: Legit.ng