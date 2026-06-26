A young man generated reactions online after he shared a video of the item he received on Father's Day from his girlfriend

He explained that he had jokingly told his girlfriend that he wanted the item, and also mentioned how much it cost

However, his girlfriend surprised him by buying the item and having it delivered to his place after he made the request

A young man couldn't hide his joy on Father's Day as he showed the expensive gift his girlfriend bought for him after he jokingly told her it was what he wanted for Father's Day.

He explained in the video that his girlfriend had chatted him up, asking what he wanted for Father's Day, and in response, he told her he wanted a specific type of boot.

Lady buys boyfriend expensive item for Father's Day after he jokingly requested. Photo Source: TikTok/ola26211

Source: TikTok

Man shows off Father's Day gift

The young man, @ola26211, said he made the statement as a joke, and his girlfriend asked for the price of the item.

Not long after, he mentioned that he got a call informing him that a delivery person had brought the item to his place. He also mentioned the amount.

He said in the video:

"On Father's Day, my babe jokingly asked me, 'Babe, wetin you want for Father's Day?' I told her, 'Boot.' She said, 'How much?' I told her ₦250k."

Young man shows off expensive Father's Day gift from girlfriend, reveals cost of item. Photo Source: TikTok/ola26211

Source: TikTok

"E be like say na joke o. Today I just received a call. Dem say you have a delivery."

The video of the item, which he displayed on TikTok, drew the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as man shows off new shoes

"Weda original or copy,the most important thing is she got him a gift and he’s happy about her effort."

Reactions as man gets fathe

Beauty Blade BB noted:

"I have exactly this is 60k bcoz is not the real one."

𝔇𝔦𝔞𝔟𝔩𝔬𓃵 stressed:

"Lmao boot wey we use that year for pss it's not up 250 oga highest 60k."

Rotimmy12 shared:

"Sha, make yourself happy bro."

Dante's Revenge noted:

"Lol even on the wellco website, they will redirect you to Amazon and it's not even upto 100$ oga."

General magazine explained:

"Which yeye welco this one na welcome and the price self na 45k for kd here."

zeegifresh01 wrote:

"How much be your salary if your shoe is 250 oga ?"

ᐯ☯︎𝕴𝕯 added:

"Bro I know you, you were our trainer for match past at Voyage international school Abuja."

hormotileywa shared:

"This one is 70k it not the original one."

OIC WICKEDNESS stressed:

"So now u mean to tell me say dis thing is 250k?"

General magazine added

'Which yeye welco this one na welcome and the price self na 45k for kd here."

zeegifresh01 said:

"How much be your salary if your shoe is 250 oga ?"

"@Akajiugo001: said:

"Make sure you marry her."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a father became emotional after his daughters surprised him with a brand-new car on Father's Day. Overcome with joy, the man struggled to speak as he received the gift.

The touching moment melted hearts online, with many people praising the daughters for appreciating their father's sacrifices.

Nigerian lady gifts her father new motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady surprised her father with a brand-new motorcycle on Father's Day.

She handed him the keys in a touching moment, and the excited man danced with joy after seeing the gift. The heartwarming video attracted many reactions, with social media users praising the lady for her kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng