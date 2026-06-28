A young Nigerian man has explained why he refused to lead the opening prayer at his workplace

He said he recently got a job and was asked to lead the opening prayer, but he immediately refused

In the viral video, he explained how his colleagues reacted after he turned down the request to lead the prayer

A young Nigerian man has explained that he got a job yesterday but was sacked today, just a day after he was employed, after he refused to lead the opening prayer.

He explained that he arrived at his workplace the day after getting the job, and while there, he was asked to lead the opening prayer. However, he refused. According to him, after he declined, his colleagues looked at him strangely and made several remarks.

Man shares why he turned down opening prayer, says company sacked him. Photo Source: TikTok/kvng_gold

Source: TikTok

Man loses new job, explains what happened

In the TikTok video, the young man explained that the reason he refused to lead the opening prayer was that he had deconstructed from Christianity.

He said:

"I was sacked today because I refused to lead the opening prayer. So I got a job yesterday, and as the new staff, I was called to lead the opening prayer."

Explaining why he refused to lead the prayer at the workplace, he added:

"I told them no, I can't because I have already deconstructed from Christianity, and I don't believe in all that. Everybody was looking at me."

Nigerian man claims he lost new job after declining to lead opening prayer. Photo Source: TikTok/kvng_gold

Source: TikTok

@kvng_gold_ further explained how he found out that he had been dismissed from the job.

He said:

"I got to work today, they told me to check my mail. I've been sacked. I just got home and I had to make this video."

Reactions as man loses new job

davianno12 said:

"remain strong brother. if you can, own a business no matter how small. self dependency is the only way to survive after deconstructing."

Emersonaigbe noted:

"Am a passing out corper already, served in ibadan. please someone should help my life with a job. I'm really confused. can't go back to the church again because i have deconstructed for over 1 year now."

Sammy explained:

"I'm in lagos I need a job too. I have HND in business administration."

King added

"Christianity is a personal journey and shouldn't be dependent on anybody. Wishing you all the best."

Easy_with_me said:

"Guys I had to let my family know that I don’t go to church anymore."

greatadebab wrote:

"Bro relax, that's what awakening does, nothing is wrong with u or neither them, you're not d only one in dis, channel ur worries to God and redirection will occur, have faith."

Daniel noted:

"As a survivor you have to adapt to every situation to survive praying to survive is the least you can do…..Don’t fight what you can’t change do what you have to do to survive !!!!!!"

21stPicturez added:

"Wisdom is profitable to direct. In all your getting get wisdom."

AI noted:

"The truth is that once you decide to join any company, you have to abide by their policies, no more your rules but their rules, I believe it depends on your presentation or reaction. Companies don't tolerate insubordination, they could have seen it that way. Sorry about your experience."

Watch the video below:

On a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how he turned down a company's interview invitation after already securing another job. Instead of ignoring the message, he sent the company a polite email informing them that he would no longer be attending the interview.

Man narrates how company rejected him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how he lost a job offer after a company allegedly withdrew his employment because of his real name.

He said he had passed the interview, received an employment letter, and was preparing to resume work when the company called to inform him that the general manager did not approve of his name.

Source: Legit.ng