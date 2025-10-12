Online personality Asherkine has shared a heartwarming video of him and a roadside corn seller on social media

The content creator shared how he raised the sum of N12 million for the corn seller and her family

His video warmed hearts, with many, including popular celebrities, reacting and applauding him for his gesture

Social media personality, Oluwaseun Akinyemi, popularly known as Asherkine, has warmed the hearts of many Nigerians, including celebrities, with a video capturing how he transformed the life of a corn seller identified as Mrs. Precious.

Asherkine, known for often picking random people off the streets and taking them for shopping and makeovers, on Saturday, October 11, shared a video showing the moment he returned to Mrs. Precious with the whopping sum of 12 million naira contributed for her through a crowdfunding in 12 hours.

Recounting her condition, her children, and their living situation, Asherkine shared how he helped the family financially.

He rented and furnished a new apartment for them before taking Mrs Precious and her children to their new home and also handing her N3 million naira in cash to start her dream of rearing animals and buying a piece of land.

After that, he took her and her kids to the bank to deposit the remaining 4 million naira, from which the bank will pay her N200k monthly.

Aside from Asherkine's gesture, the bank also awarded full scholarships to her three children and presented a N2.5 million cheque to sponsor them until they finish primary school.

The video showing Asherkine and the corn seller is below:

Celebs, fans react to Asherkine's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, including messages from actress Nkechi Blessing, skit makers Layi Wasabi and Sam Speedy. Read the comments below:

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"I am not crying."

layiwasabi said:

"You will call for one person and millions will answer. God bless you Asher!"

blvck_av reacted:

"I’ve never cried for a stranger like this before!! Ohhh my God!! How someone’s life can change over night!! I’m so happy for this family!!"

wanni_twinny said:

"God cannot stop blessing you Ash.

tolanibaj commented:

"God is the greatest."

ama_reginald commented:

"Wow this is amazing!!! Literally bulging my eyes out!!!"

samspedy reacted:

"Thank you Asher God bless you."

virtuousi commented:

"I don’t even think I’ve been this speechless in your comment section before. Wow!"

ujunwa_aninneji said:

"God says he will do a new thing in our life in Isaiah 43.19 . Trust God be positive, be consistent, he kind and keep hope alive God is still in the business of doing good . @asherkine, my prayers for you still remain the same. may you know no sorrow, even your 10th generation."

iamoromidayoo1 reacted:

"See me crying mehn I’m so happy for them my congratulations is here soon."

