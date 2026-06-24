Nancy Isime has opened up about a strict rule she follows in every romantic relationship

The actress explained why she refuses to discuss money with any partner, regardless of how serious the relationship is

Her remarks about finances and phone privacy have fueled a fresh conversation about trust and boundaries in relationships

Actress Nancy Isime has shared a personal relationship rule that many Nigerians may find surprising.

The actress disclosed that she would never reveal her earnings to a romantic partner and is equally uninterested in knowing how much her man makes.

Nancy made the revelation during a recent appearance on the Thanks For Coming podcast.

According to the Blood Sisters star, money remains one topic she deliberately avoids discussing with any partner.

Nancy Isime discloses that she would never reveal her earnings to a romantic partner. Photos: Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

The actress stressed that financial information is deeply personal and should remain that way.

“I never discuss three things: my money, my money, my money. Tell a man how much I earn, never, for what,” she said.

Nancy further explained that the rule goes both ways. While she does not want her partner asking questions about her earnings, she is also not interested in finding out what he earns.

“And I don’t want him to discuss his with me either. I don’t want to know how much he is earning,” she added.

The actress also revealed that she has no issue with a partner going through her phone. However, she sees no reason to inspect his device.

“I have no problem with him going through my phone, but for what? I would never ask to check my man’s phone,” she stated.

Legit.ng recalls that Nancy had also shared why marrying a poor man does not guarantee a good life.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Nancy Isime's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@tha__phenom stated:

"This argument only works when she thinks she’s at par or has more than the man. Some kain money, nobody go ask you to declare your income, na you go declare by yourself, cos if the immateriality of what you call money"

@Stevennelson111 shared:

"This same thing is going on with me and my gf right now she has never told me how much she earn in her place of work this was the same person we both agreed on keeping no secrets in our relationship but here she is doing the opposite sometimes I wonder why can't women be transparent in a relationship for once in their life I mean it's not like if she tells me about her earnings or show her account balance I'll ask her for a dime I've never collected anything from this girl I wonder why she's so secretive like what heck"

Nancy Isime stresses that financial information is deeply personal and should remain that way. Photo: Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng