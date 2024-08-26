A Nigerian woman joined the trending fish pie challenge, copying the voice of Alax Evalsam in a nice way

The lady was spotted in her roadside shop where she was roasting corn with her products nicely spread

She shouted exactly like Alax Evalsam who sells fish pie and the video went viral after it was posted on TikTok

A Nigerian lady is trending online because of how she shouted like Alax Evalsam.

The lady sells roasted corn by the roadside where she sat and decided to join the trending fish pie challenge.

The corn seller shouted like the viral fish pie seller. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexystarbaby8.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @sexystarbaby8, she had all her corn ready for sale and wanted to attract customers.

Alax Evalsam went viral owing to how he shouted while marketing his fish pie in the streets.

Due to his voice, many people who hawk or have something to sell copied his style.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shouts like Alax Evalsam

@prettyB said:

"No eko hotel for you."

@fsxchange09 said:

"That phone you are holding will bring good news to you."

@sternica lordres said:

"You don spoil my mood this evening."

@BIGGIE FUNDS said:

"Somebody pls like my comment so I can come back to watch this again."

@theodore said:

"Na me swear for this one."

@Angela said:

"I sure say she go don mess reach 5 times already."

@Esther said:

"Who else low the volume because of shame."

@oyin bills said:

"You’re not going anywhere."

@Pas-cal said:

"E get wetin I wan type but home training no go allow me."

@Ahm_joycee said:

"No add to my anger dis evening."

@Grizz said:

"Thought I was listening to Davido's album."

@model said:

"Mummy so as I commot you still do the video after we agree say you no go do am mummy why naa."

Fish pie seller shows where he lives

The Nigerian man who sells fish pie in the streets has shown his social media followers where he lives.

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

Source: Legit.ng