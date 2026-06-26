The Teranga Lions of Senegal have set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico

The 2025 AFCON finalist thrashed Iraq 5-0 in their final group match at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 26

Pape Gueye came off the bench to score a brace as the Teranga Lions await their place in the Round of 32

Senegal set a unique FIFA World Cup record following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Iraq at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 26.

Despite the dominant display, the Teranga Lions finished third in Group I with three points after losing their opening two matches to France and Norway.

Habib Diarra scores in Senegal's 5-0 victory as the Teranga Lions set a new African record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Cole Burston / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up made the perfect start, taking the lead after just four minutes. Abdoulaye Seck's header from a corner took a decisive deflection off Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra before beating Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

Senegal were handed a major advantage in the 13th minute when referee Anthony Taylor showed a straight red card to defender Rebin Sulaka for bringing down Sadio Mane on the edge of the penalty area.

The West Africans doubled their lead in the 56th minute after Zidane Iqbal lost possession on the edge of the box. Lamine Camara capitalised by cutting the ball back for Ismaïla Sarr, who tapped home from close range.

Just three minutes later, substitute Pape Gueye curled a superb left-footed effort into the top corner with his first touch of the game.

Gueye completed his brace in the 71st minute with another powerful strike before fellow substitute Iliman Ndiaye rounded off the scoring to seal a commanding 5-0 victory, per ESPN.

Senegal set a unique FIFA record after victory against Iraq as Pape Gueye scores a brace at the World Cup. Photo by: Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions have three points and a plus-two goal differential. The eight best third-place teams advance to the Round of 32, with ties broken by goals scored and goal differential if necessary, per BBC.

Iraq are eliminated without a point in its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

Senegal set new African record at World Cup

Senegal have written their name into the history books after setting a new African record at the FIFA World Cup.

The Teranga Lions became the first African nation ever to score five goals in a single FIFA World Cup match following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Iraq.

The historic triumph saw Senegal surpass every previous goalscoring performance by an African team at the World Cup, marking a new milestone for both the nation and the continent on football's biggest stage.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of African fans following the record set by Senegal. Read them below:

@albert_blur said:

"Struggling in the opening games only to casually break an all-time african world cup record in the final match is crazy main character energy. Senegal cooked so hard when it mattered the most 😭💀."

@DamilareOdulate wrote:

"Koulibaly and Jackson were the problem of this team."

@Kepa_Dotmors added:

"They knew what they had to do if they wanted to qualify & they did it in grand style, now they wait for others to play to see their fate."

@YOLO_TrustSelf said:

"Wow, that's seriously impressive! Five goals is wild for any team, but breaking the record as the first African side? That's huge for Senegalese football history."

Morocco, South Africa reach next stage

Legit.ng previously reported that Morocco and South Africa reached the knockout stage of the World Cup after finishing second in their groups.

Bafana Bafana recovered from losing their first match to co-hosts Mexico to finish second in Group A with four points and reached the next round.

Source: Legit.ng