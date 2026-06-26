A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she tried her best to preach inside a commercial bus

According to the lady, her husband had dared her to preach on a bus, and she stayed up all night practising and studying what to preach

She also took her sister along for 'moral support', a decision she later described as a mistake

A Nigerian lady caused a stir online after she posted a clip of herself attempting to deliver a sermon aboard a commercial passenger vehicle.

The clip captured the instant she made an effort to address commuters while the bus was in motion, and it quickly drew attention on TikTok.

Nigerian lady makes first attempt to preach on a bus. Photo credit: @Queen Charry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady attempts to preach inside bus

Identified as @Queen Charry on TikTok, the lady noted that the act was conducted after a challenge from her husband, who had urged her to speak to passengers while travelling.

In preparation for the task, she devoted the entire night beforehand to rehearsal and to researching the message she intended to present.

She was accompanied during the journey by her sister, who was meant to offer encouragement.

She spent hours going over notes and refining her memory so that she would feel ready once inside the bus.

Sadly, she got tensed after boarding the bus, and her sister who was beside her throughout the attempt only laughed at her.

She captioned the video:

"My husband dared me to preach in a bus and I made the mistake of taking my sister as moral support. To think that it took me a lot to gather courage and do this plus I was awake all night practicing and studying what to preach and my sister just messed it up in a flash. Anyway, I’m going back alone to try again tomorrow."

Lady tensed while trying to preach for the first time. Photo credit: @Queen Charry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares experience inside bus

TikTok users who watched the video reacted strongly to what they saw.

Many commented on the boldness required to speak to strangers in such a setting, while others focused on the role played by the sibling who was on the trip with her.

@itz_winny said:

"My mother did this one day I laugh till she made the mate alight me for an unknown junction she wanted me to be reading twi bible for her while she preach Omo I no fit control my laugh Abeg."

@VARIETIES VENDOR IN BENIN CITY said:

"It’s the brethren for me. Shame go hold me till I come down."

@Esthy baby said:

"I can never do something like this with my kid sis, that girl go use laugh finish me."

@Debbie reacted:

"The day I tried this for the first time, I was so nervous and sweaty. My voice was shaking when I wanted to pray and I forgot most of the things I wanted to preach about. So I can relate. It is well, the Lord will continue to be our strength."

@19th June said:

"U just have go on they will corporate. That’s how it’s been done. Start with good morning everyone or whatever time it is. Tell them u want to share the word of God with them and continue."

@Joy commented:

"Just continue jur, you don’t need to hear their response fr, just do your thing and leave the rest for God. I wish you more courage and strength hun."

@Tory added:

"I had to pause the video first when I heard praise the lord because it was already so cringe."

See the post below:

Woman boldly preaches on train

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian woman preaching the gospel on a train in the United Kingdom was met with mixed feelings.

The woman boldly told the train passengers about God's love for them and urged them to give their lives to Christ.

Source: Legit.ng