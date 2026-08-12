Sweden updated its citizenship rules on 12 July 2026, opening a new pathway for some foreigners holding temporary residence permits

The Swedish Migration Agency outlined 5 specific permit categories that qualify for the exemption from the permanent residence requirement

Applicants must still hold a valid residence permit at the time of application and meet other standard citizenship requirements

Sweden has changed the rules around how foreigners can qualify for citizenship, creating a new pathway for certain people who do not hold a permanent residence permit.

The update, which took effect on 12 July 2026, follows a broader policy shift in which Sweden stopped granting permanent residence permits as a general rule.

Sweden mentions foreigners who can get citizenship without permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Because of that change, the Swedish Migration Agency introduced exemptions so that some people on temporary permits would not be entirely locked out of the citizenship process.

Swedish citizenship without PR: Categories that qualify

Under the new rules, five groups of temporary permit holders can now apply for Swedish citizenship without first securing a permanent residence permit.

1. These are people who hold long-term resident status in Sweden

2. Those recognised as refugees or persons in need of subsidiary protection

3. Individuals granted permits on the grounds of exceptionally distressing circumstances

4. Those permitted to stay due to certain persistent impediments to the enforcement of expulsion

5. Family members of anyone in the above categories.

To be eligible, applicants must be able to demonstrate well-founded prospects of receiving a long-term residence permit in the future. The Migration Agency conducts an individual assessment for each case to determine whether that condition is met.

There is, however, one important exception to this requirement: anyone who has lived in Sweden for at least ten years and satisfies all other citizenship criteria does not need to prove future permit prospects.

Swedish citizenship: What applicants must still prove

The exemption does not remove all standard requirements. Applicants must hold a valid residence permit at the time they submit their citizenship application.

Crucially, a person cannot apply while their application for a permit extension is still pending. All other citizenship conditions, including proven identity, habitual residence in Sweden, and the maintenance requirement, remain in place as before.

The Swedish Migration Agency clarified that "well-founded prospects" essentially means a person has a reasonable chance of having their residence permit renewed going forward, based on their individual circumstances.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng