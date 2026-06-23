In southeastern Nigeria, there is a cultural celebration that goes far beyond food, music, and dancing. It is a festival that connects generations, preserves ancient traditions, and reminds people of their roots.

The New Yam Festival, also known as Iri Ji, Iwa Ji, or Ike Ji in different communities, is one of the most important cultural events among the Igbo people. Every year, towns and villages across Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, and parts of Delta and Rivers states come alive with colourful displays as people gather to celebrate the harvest of new yam.

The festival is usually held between August and October. It is done to mark the end of one farming season and the beginning of another.

The Story Behind New Yam Festivals Across Igboland. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons, Waivio

Source: UGC

It is a period of thanksgiving, reunion, and cultural pride. But why is yam so important in Igbo culture, and how did the centuries-old tradition begin?

Why yam is called king of crops

To understand the significance of the New Yam Festival, one must first understand the special place yam occupies in Igbo society.

For centuries, yam has been regarded as the "king of crops" among the Igbo people. Unlike many other crops, yam was traditionally seen as a symbol of wealth, hard work, social status, and masculinity.

In traditional Igbo communities, a man's success was often measured by the size of his yam barn. The more yams he harvested, the greater the respect he commanded within society.

Growing yam was also considered one of the most difficult farming activities. Farmers spent months clearing land, making mounds, staking vines, and protecting crops from pests and disease.

The importance of yam was famously captured by renowned Nigerian author Chinua Achebe in his classic novel Things Fall Apart.

The author said in the novel:

"Yam, the king of crops, was a very exacting king. For three or four moons it demanded hard work and constant attention..."

Achebe described yam as "the king of crops" and noted that it demanded constant attention and hard work from farmers.

Because of its cultural and economic importance, yam was treated with great respect and could not be eaten casually after harvest. Special rituals had to be performed before anyone in the community was allowed to taste the new crop.

During an interview with media outlet Arise News, a young man from the Igbo tribe said:

"We know about this new yam festival as a yardstick to measure the tradition of a people of our land."

The ancient story behind the origin of yam

Like many African traditions, the New Yam Festival is rooted in oral history and mythology.

One of the most popular stories comes from the ancient Nri Kingdom, often regarded as the spiritual cradle of Igbo civilisation.

According to local folklore, Igboland was once struck by a devastating famine. Crops failed, food became scarce, and people faced starvation.

The people turned to their ruler, Eze Nri, for help. Troubled by the suffering around him, the king reportedly consulted an oracle to seek guidance. To save his people, Eze Nri was told he would have to sacrifice his own son and daughter, which he eventually did.

A look behind the history of the New Yam, Festival. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Source: UGC

Months later, mysterious plants emerged from the burial sites. When the king dug into the ground where his son had been buried, he discovered a large tuber. According to the story, this became the first yam.

How the New Yam festival is celebrated

The New Yam Festival is not a one-day event. In many communities, preparations begin weeks in advance.

Before the festival takes place, families clear out old yams from the previous harvest. This act symbolises leaving the old season behind and embracing the blessings of a new one.

One of the most important traditions is that nobody is permitted to eat the newly harvested yam before the official ceremony.

The first yam must be blessed and tasted by the traditional ruler, community elder, or chief priest.

During the ceremony, roasted yam is often presented to the ancestors and the gods as a sign of gratitude for a successful harvest.

Only after these rites are completed can members of the community begin eating the new crop. The celebration then transforms into a grand cultural event filled with feasting and entertainment.

In many communities, elders fire ceremonial gunshots, drummers perform throughout the day, and visitors arrive from neighbouring towns to participate in the festivities.

Why the festival still matters today

Despite modernisation and changing lifestyles, the New Yam Festival remains one of the strongest symbols of Igbo identity.

The celebration reminds people of the importance of gratitude, hard work, community, and cultural preservation.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates New Yam Festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest made a grand visit to his hometown of Owerri, Imo state, to celebrate the New Yam festival.

Source: Legit.ng