In Nigeria, there exists a kingdom where only women sit on the throne, and it is called Kumbwada. Kumbwada village is a community in the Muya Local Government Area of Niger State where ruling is exclusively for women, despite the area being traditionally dominated by men.

The ancient rural kingdom, which reportedly has a population of 33,000 people who predominantly speak Gbagyi, has been ruled by women for about six generations now.

Kumbwada is an ancient kingdom in Nigeria where only women sit on the throne. Photo Credit: AFP

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Why do only women rule in Kumbwada?

For successive years, women have reigned in Kumbwada due to a centuries-old myth that the land rejects male rulers, locals say.

Local folklore has it that an ancient curse was placed on the throne that any man who ascends the throne would mysteriously meet his untimely end.

Speaking on the ancient curse, a report by Oriire, which quoted the then female monarch of the community, read:

"The curse of Kumbwada kingdom started over two centuries ago when the warrior Princess Magajiya Maimuna led her cavalry from Zaria, a town to the north and conquered the kingdom.

"After the conquest Maimuna decided to leave her brother…as ruler but he fell sick and died within a week. The same thing happened with her second brother and in the end she decided to stay herself and she ruled for 83 years…"

A 2010 Daily Trust report, following a visit to the community and the palace of the Queen of Kumbwada, Hajiya Haidzatu Ahmed, shed light on what happened to two men who briefly ascended the throne.

"When peace returned to the area, Queen Amina rode towards the present Suleja, leaving some of her entourage, which include Usman, Sulieman, Rahamatu and others behind. The natives then persuaded one of them to take over the reign for fear of another invasion.

"Usman was then asked to assume the throne, but he was to die a week later. Suleiman, his twin brother, was also approached to inherit the throne, but he was said to have been reluctant. He was to cave in to pressure, especially from Rahmatu, his elder sister, but also died nine days after he was turbaned.

"The natives then consulted the oracle which decreed that only the female could survive as rulers of the kingdom."

Role of Queen of Kumbwada

Hajiya Haidzatu Ahmed reigned as the queen of Kumbwada from 1998 to 2021, having succeeded her grandmother as queen of the kingdom.

During her reign, Hajiya was known to have kept the peace of the kingdom, settled marriage and land disputes, and advocated for the education of women.

"Women must be educated.

"Education means women can be anything they want to be," Hajiya told CNN in an interview in 2010.

Hajiya also ruled against domestic violence and divorce and reportedly granted women hearings. Legit.ng gathered that she passed away on June 25, 2021.

For successive years, women have ruled the ancient kingdom of Kumbwada. Photo Credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Female monarch shares her do's and don'ts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female monarch in Nigeria had highlighted her do's and don'ts.

Regent Ibijoke Tabitha, a female traditional monarch, explained that, firstly, it is a taboo for her to be seen in female attire like skirts and gowns. It is expected of her to always be in male attire day in and day out. The lady who spoke in Yoruba added that it is also required of her never to open her hair or kneel before anyone, including her mother.

Continuing, she said that it is a taboo for her to go near any man, saying this is because she is considered a man herself. Regent Ibijoke is never to eat out. The lady lamented that she is tired of wearing male clothes and would have backed out if these taboos were spelt out before her installation.

Source: Legit.ng