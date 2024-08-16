Cubana Chiefpriest caught the attention of many with the grand entrance into his hometown in a convoy of luxury cars

The businessman was super excited to be back home to experience this year's New Yam festival with his people

Videos shared online showed the different local delicacies they enjoyed in honour of the traditional event, spurring massive reactions online

Popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, made a grand vista to his hometown of Owerri, Imo state, to celebrate the New Yam festival.

The New Yam Festival holds great importance in many cultures, particularly the Igbo people. Also known as Iri Ji Ohuru,", the celebration marks the beginning of the yam harvest season. It is held annually at the end of the rainy season, mainly in August.

Cubana Chiefpriest stormed Owerri for New Yam festival. Credit: @cubananchiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest posted a video of himself arriving in his hometown with a convoy.

He revealed that he attended the August event and mentioned that there is no place like home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He beckoned on his people to bring him roasted yam, salt, and red oil to feast on as he landed.

"August Meeting 2024, No Place Like Home, The Joy Of Being Home Is Way Too Much, Make Una Fall Out All The Roasted New Yam, Salt & Red Oil'sssss IheAbata1OfOwerri," Chiefpriest wrote.

Another video shared by the celebrity barman showed him feasting with family and friends on a platter of roasted yam served with several local sauces, including spiced red oil, Nkwobi, and Isi Ewu. Chiefpriest and his friend had more than enough to savour.

Sharing his excitement online, he wrote:

"Iri Ji 2024, This Right Here Shows That The Harvest Season Is Here, The gods Are Happy With Us, He Who Have Worked Must Definitely Chop. Aka Aja Aja Na Ebute Onu Mmanu Mmanu. Uwa Bu Uwa Chukwu."

See his first video here:

See his second video here:

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_saviocomedy:

"Odogwu aburo guy name."

bobbyhigh:

"Road Clear, Many Many Men for my Convoy."

iam_dialect:

"Owerri isn’t your village. Come to umuhu Okabia mycheeew."

danielchikeruba:

"Enjoyment wan finish my Igbo people."

wapcodehubb:

"Money is good 👍 I swear. Who talk say I no ft make money."

curvy_hijay:

"Igbo tribe too sweet nothing wey anybody won tell me our tribe too sweet."

Cubana Chiefpriest meets founder of renowned Orange Drugs

The socialite revealed one of his deepest heart desires after his encounter with Tony Ifeanyichukwu Ezenna, the founder of popular pharmaceutical company Orange Drugs.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a series of pictures he took with the multi-billionaire and expressed his awe for him.

He disclosed that the moment he held Tony Ifeanyichukwu's hands, he said a prayer asking God to bless him in the same manner he had done for the renowned tycoon.

Source: Legit.ng