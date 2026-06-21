An American University of Nigeria (AUN) software engineering graduate,with a concentration in AI and machine learning, has offered an insight into his life after earning his bachelor's degree

The software engineer explained that he returned to Akwa Ibom after his graduation to start his life with an office his father handed to him

The young man shared a video showing the look of his office, where he does SIM card registrations and swaps, as well as builds AI-driven software solutions for his clients

A software engineering graduate from the American University of Nigeria (AUN), known as Chinedu on TikTok, has shed light on his life after his university education.

Chinedu revealed that he went back to Eket, Akwa Ibom, after earning his bachelor's degree to start work in an office his father gifted him.

A software engineering graduate takes netizens through his life after university. Photo Credit: @chizzy_baze01

Source: TikTok

AUN software engineering graduate's life after university

Chinedu shared a TikTok video as he took netizens through what he has been engaged in since his graduation.

Showing netizens inside the office his father handed to him, Chinedu said he is basically starting life with it.

At the office, Chinedu explained that they carry out SIM card registrations and swaps at the outer part of the office, while he builds AI-driven solutions for his clients in the inner part of his office.

The software engineer further said he is also looking out for remote internship opportunities to keep improving his skills while he works.

He revealed that his father gave him the office so he does not always remain at home. His statement in the video partly read:

"After bagging my software engineering degree from the American University of Nigeria, I'm back to Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

"My dad hands over this office to me, which I'm essentially using to start my life. On the outer part of the office, we carry out SIM card and SIM swap registrations across all networks, while in here, I build AI-driven software solutions for my clients.

"I equally search for remote internship opportunities so I can keep improving my skillsets while I work. My dad's main reason for doing this is so I don't always stay at home.

"Essentially, because my work involves me being on my laptop all day..."

A software engineering graduate opens up about his life after university. Photo Credit: @chizzy_baze01

Source: TikTok

Watch his TikTok video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 19-year-old lady had graduated from Babcock University with a first-class degree in software engineering.

FUTO software engineering graduate earns first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) software engineering graduate named Melvin Chukwukelunze has achieved a first-class honours degree.

Melvin shared his academic achievement on LinkedIn and narrated how he ended up studying software engineering. Melvin revealed that he wanted to be an astronaut and then a pharmacist when he was younger, but developed an interest in tech after reading about the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, when he was in his SS1, and he made up his mind to be successful like the businessman.

Melvin later changed his course of choice from chemical engineering to mechatronics, but had to use the supplementary list as he did not upload his WAEC results properly.

Source: Legit.ng