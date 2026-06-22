Rivers State Police Command has removed Oyigbo DPO following N500,000 extortion allegations amid public outcry

An investigation was launched by CP Olugbenga Adepoju to ensure accountability and transparency in police misconduct

Public reactions have highlighted mixed feelings on the police reform and trust following the DPO's suspension

The Rivers State Police Command has taken action and removed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the Oyigbo Division after the allegation that he extorted a resident with N500,000, adding that the authorities have commenced an investigation into the claim.

According to the Command in a statement on Sunday, June 21, signed by ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, who said that the officer had been suspended from his position, until the outcome of the police investigation they have commenced.

Police remove Rivers' DPO over N500,000 extortion Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

The Guardian reported that the move came after reports on various social media platforms in which the Oyigbo DPO was accused of collecting N500,000 from someone who was under questionable circumstances. The allegations have started generating concerns from Nigerians, who were demanding accountability from the Nigeria Police Force.

CP Olugbenga Adepoju, the commissioner of police in Rivers State, in his reaction to the development, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegation and directed the removal of the officer from office to ensure transparency in the process.

The Command noted that the move reflected its commitment to accountability, transparency and professionalism in handling the claims of misconduct, which involved its personnel.

Nigerians react as police remove DPO

However, the decision of the command has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Davak commended the police commissioner for the move:

"CP Olugbenga Adepoju just showed every other Police Commissioner how it's done. Remove the DPO immediately for extortion & abuse of office. No cover-up, no transfer, straight action. Nigerians are tired of "police are your friends" while they're collecting "dues" at checkpoints and locking up victims."

Chinemelumma

"For him to remove the DPO there shows he's not a loyalist to the CP. Because assuming he's a loyalist to the CP, no matter the amount of outcry by residents over the extortion, the DPO won't be changed."

Nigerians react as police remove DPO over extortion allegation Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Oge criticised the police authority about the situation:

"He will most likely remove all the police officers in the state, including himself, because they are all guilty of the same offence."

Miguel commended the police authorities for the move:

"The people of Oyigbo have complained about police abuse for a long time. It is great to see the authorities finally listening to regular citizens."

Abule commended the decision of the police authority, describing it as a good precedent:

"Removing officers involved in extortion is how we rebuild trust. Hope this sets a precedent for the entire command."

You can read more comments on the new on X here:

Rivers APC sacks all candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers chapter of the APC, under a reinstated leadership, has declared all nominations that emerged in the recently concluded state primaries null and void.

Recall that Kingsley Chinda, an ally of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, had emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Other candidates for the National and State Houses of Assembly who emerged in the primaries were also allies of the FCT minister.

Source: Legit.ng