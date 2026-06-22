Legendary music executive Clive Davis has died at the age of 94 after a remarkable career spanning more than six decades

Davis was instrumental in discovering and guiding some of the world's most celebrated artists, including Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin

His family has paid an emotional tribute, describing him as a loving father whose influence extended far beyond the music business

The global music industry is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures following the death of legendary American music executive Clive Davis.

Davis died on Monday at his home in New York City. He was 94.

According to the BBC reports, the music executive had recently been hospitalised due to an upper respiratory infection before being discharged on June 4 and returning home.

Clive Davis died on Monday at his home in New York City. Photos: Clive Davis.

Source: Getty Images

Although an official cause of death has not been confirmed, a statement from his family described him as more than a music icon.

“To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness,” the family stated.

Few executives in music history can boast a track record as remarkable as Clive Davis'.

Over more than 60 years, he earned a reputation for identifying extraordinary talent long before the rest of the world noticed.

Davis helped launch and nurture the careers of Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson, Santana, Aerosmith, Janis Joplin, and Laura Nyro, among many others.

As president of Columbia Records between 1967 and 1973, he oversaw one of the label's most successful periods.

In 1974, he founded Arista Records, which became home to numerous chart-topping acts and industry-defining projects.

He later established J Records and held leadership positions at RCA Music Group and BMG North America.

By 2018, he was still contributing to the industry as chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported in May that a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire. Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

Actress Bukky Mountain died in Ibadan. Photo: Bukky Mountain.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng