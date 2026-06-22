A young lady has announced her graduation from the University of Ibadan with a Second Class Upper Division degree

Now a graduate, the lady took to social media to share some academic advice for students still in school

She also credited her success to God and strong friendships during her stay at the university

A young Nigerian woman, Flourish Okwuasaba, has celebrated her recent academic milestone after graduating from the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI).

The fresh graduate, who studied Communication and Language Arts, successfully finished her programme with a Second Class Upper Division (2:1) degree.

A fresh University of Ibadan graduate celebrates success after bagging 2:1. Photo credit: Flourish Okwuasaba/LinikedIn

Source: UGC

Taking to her LinkedIn page to reflect on her academic journey, Okwuasaba opened up about the hurdles she overcame and what kept her pushing forward.

UI graduate shares tips for success

Okwuasaba explained that the university experience tested her resilience, but she found the strength to complete her studies through her faith.

She also dropped valuable tips for undergraduates who are currently navigating their way through higher education. She urged them to build reliable networks and prioritise their mental well-being despite the academic pressure.

Okwuasaba said in her LinkedIn post:

"Reintroducing Flourish Okwuasaba Chekwubechukwu, fresh graduate of Communication and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan, the first and best (UI people, say amen). Proudly graduating with a Second Class Upper Division degree.

Everyone still in school or about to enter: You won’t always feel motivated. Do it tired, but don’t stop. Keep your friendships tight. Some of them will save your life (and your GP). Take care of your mind. School is not a war zone, even though it feels like one sometimes. And finally, trust God. It’s Graduate Flourish now o. 🌚"

Reactions as UI graduate bags degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Barakat Fasasi said:

"Congratulations."

Amarachi E. said:

"Congratulations, girlie pop."

Grace Olabanji said:

"Thank you for this encouragement and congratulations."

Husband reacts as wife bags Ph.D degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Edidiong Ukpong (PhD), a chief architect and a lecturer at the University of Uyo, has expressed his excitement as his wife bagged a PhD degree.

Source: Legit.ng