A boarding student of Charterhouse Lagos has taken netizens through a day in his life in a video that has sparked controversy on social media

Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent school in West Africa and a member of the Charterhouse family of schools, and is regarded as one of the most expensive schools in Nigeria

The student was captured when he visited the school's medical centre, the physics laboratory and other interesting parts of the big school as he flaunted its state-of-the-art facilities

A student of Charterhouse Lagos, one of the most expensive schools in Nigeria, has caused a stir on social media after releasing a short video showcasing a day in his life as a ward of the British independent school located in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The school, which offers boarding and day options for primary and secondary school, reportedly had its first students around September 2024.

A student of Charterhouse Lagos shows a day in his life. Photo Credit: @realyobarnub, charterhouselagos

Source: Twitter

An X user, @realyobarnub, who shared the clip of the Charterhouse Lagos student, captioned it:

"A student of Charterhouse Lagos, the most expensive school in Nigeria with annual tuition fees of about ₦46 million, shared a “day in the life” video showing what life is like at the school."

In the clip, the unidentified student spoke as he was recorded while taking netizens through a day in his life as a boarding student.

He started with visiting the medical centre before his physics class because he felt tired. Afterwards, he headed to the physics laboratory where he and other students had a test on static electricity.

His short video flaunted the state-of-the-art facilities students enjoy at the school. The student's clip, however, triggered a debate online about the clear divide between the quality of the education the children of the rich and the poor receive in the country.

Charterhouse Lagos fees

According to the school's official website, Charterhouse Lagos is a member of the Charterhouse family of schools.

Information on its website also showed that its fee per annum for students in year one and two (primary one and two) is N23 million (N16.1 million for founding students), while year 12 (SS3) students pay N35 million (N24.5 million for founding students) annually.

Founding students pay less as they enjoy discounts.

A Charterhouse Lagos student shows what a day in his life looks like. Photo Credit: @realyobarnub

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Charterhouse Lagos student's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the clip of activities in Charterhouse Lagos school below:

@okafor_nna54678 said:

"This is what nepotism creates a country where the rich keep getting ahead while the poor remain trapped. In places like the US and UK many students are not forced to chase expensive private schools because public schools still offer quality education. But here basic needs like education are designed to favour privilege. A system that gives one child an advantage over another from birth is deeply unfair and must end."

@Tufo_pa said:

"Africans!!! Our selfish and greedy leaders always trying to offer the best for their family whilst they play with the minds of the poor and push them further into poverty.".

@LucaVelly97 said:

"We are a 4th world country sha because this is a school in a county in America you can see the public schools with massive facilities during this World Cup but if we have students who don’t have roof and chairs in their class then this is a privilege."

@mr__prolific said:

"In a working country, every child deserves these basic amenities and this kind of education. But the kids of the elites goes to these schools while the poor kids are in the bushes with bandıts for weeks now. Same country."

@benintechboy said:

"This is how average secondary school should be like not Nigeria but greedy politicians wouldn’t allow it."

@OloyeSomorin said:

"I spotted a kid on there. The parent hid the identity of the school he attends from followers on Instagram.

"In this life just do good. Nothing is hidden."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how Charterhouse Lagos was built in a once underdeveloped swamp.

Inside photos of Charterhouse Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported inside photos of Charterhouse Lagos, a school that charges N35 million.

Charterhouse released the photos on its official website, and they trended on social media as people shared their thoughts on its state-of-the-art facilities and interior.

It is the first British independent school in West Africa and part of the prestigious Charterhouse family of schools. The application fee is N2 million per child.

Source: Legit.ng