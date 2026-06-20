A Catholic priest shared his thoughts on social media regarding the burial of the late Alexx Ekubo

The cleric reacted to a video showing the calm demeanor of the deceased's wife during the funeral service

The online post generated thousands of views and reactions from social media users within 24 hours

A Catholic priest, Ugochukwu Ugwoke, has sparked conversations online after sharing his perspective on the calm appearance of Anwuli Amakom, the wife of the late actor Alexx Ekubo, during his funeral ceremony.

In a trending social media post, a video captured the moment family members and well-wishers wept openly at the funeral service, while the widow stood silently in her white attire. The footage, originally shared on X by user @seyikanbai, drew widespread attention to how individuals process sudden loss.

A catholic priest reacts after noticing Alexx Ekubo's wife's calm demeanour at his burial ceremony. Photo credit: @FrUgochukwu/X, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Priest speaks on Alexx Ekubo's burial event

Reacting to the footage via his official X handle, @FrUgochukwu, the Catholic priest explained that an absence of tears from the wife of Alexx Ekubo during a funeral does not automatically translate to emotional fortitude. He noted that deep pain can sometimes leave a person completely numb.

Ugochukwu Ugwoke wrote on X:

"The silence and composure of the wife of the late Alexx Ekubo at his burial as seen in this video is not always strength. Sometimes grief goes so deep that even tears fail.

That kind of silence is often the loudest cry and it can be very dangerous.

When everyone leaves, the real weight begins. I hope she has people who will stay with her beyond the funeral, because unspoken and unexpressed grief often returns heavier.

May God console her and the whole family🙏🏿"

Views on Alexx Ekubo's wife demeanour

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@iam_mrnnamdi said:

"Amen. You're right Padre."

@Rennie1405 said:

"True. Contained grief is dangerous."

@Chimdirimmmah said:

"I prefer her composure and it doesn't directly reflect contained grief. Some people don't like crying in public nor garnering public sympathy. They prefer to do it at their own terms."

See the X post below:

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife stomach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has drawn the attention of people to a video showing the wife of late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng