Charterhouse Lagos: Inside Photos of the Most Expensive Primary School in Nigeria that Charges N42m
Pictures of the mind-boggling interior of the newly commissioned Charterhouse Lagos, the most expensive school in Nigeria, have blown Nigerians away
The architectural design is out of this world and seems fair for its N42 million school fees per annum
More details shortly...
Check out pictures of Charterhouse Lagos primary school here.
Nigerians share their thoughts on Charterhouse Lagos
Adeyemi Yekini said:
"They are not serious. Even Emefiele will struggle to pay that amount for 11 years of primary and secondary education."
Okwuchukwu Oparaku said:
"Anything that made me to pay that 42M, everybody in my family will start nursery school there till PhD level and upon graduation, you will employ all of them in that school, don’t forget that the 42M I paid covers, our life time feeding, medicals, clothings and holidays trip for life! Inukwa 42M for secondary school lobish."
Babatunde Francis said:
"Make we no lie this school na baba.
"E dey enter my eyes for my unborn children.
"God punish poverty."
Ajala A. Habib said:
"One day I'll have the money to take my Children there, bi-idnillah and take them somewhere sensibly cheaper."
"ALLAHUMA BAARIK..."
Ibrahim Jamila said:
"Money wey i go use build borehole for my community na him I go carry pay for just one child?
"If school fee of primary & sec school pass 500k or 1m count me out."
