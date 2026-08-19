Galatasaray turned down two offers from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Al-Hilal's bids reached €150 million, roughly double what Galatasaray paid to sign the Nigerian forward

Arsenal, Barcelona and Al-Hilal have all registered interest in Osimhen ahead of the transfer window closing

Galatasaray have rejected two transfer bids from Al-Hilal for Victor Osimhen, with the Saudi club's offers reaching €150 million, and the Turkish champions are sending a clear message to all interested parties that the Super Eagles striker is not available.

Osimhen has attracted attention from clubs across Europe and the Middle East this summer, with Arsenal, Barcelona and Al-Hilal among the sides credited with serious interest. However, Galatasaray's firm stance has narrowed the field considerably.

Galatasaray rejects Al-Hilal's €130 million offer for Victor Osimhen. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal remain the only European club still actively pursuing the forward, a pursuit that may be aided by the Turkish club's reported interest in Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, currently at the Emirates Stadium, as noted by The Telegraph.

Galatasaray rejects Al-Hilal's offer

According to Sporx, Al-Hilal submitted two separate proposals to Galatasaray this summer, with the final figure climbing to €150 million.

That figure represents roughly double what the Istanbul club paid to bring Osimhen in, yet the offer was still turned down. The decision signals that Galatasaray have no intention of parting with the Nigeria international, regardless of how high the bids go.

By rejecting Al-Hilal's enormous offer, Galatasaray have made their position unmistakable. Any club hoping to prise Osimhen away this window will need to overcome a club that appears determined to keep him, regardless of the financial incentive on the table.

Osimhen focused on Galatasaray season

Despite the speculation swirling around him, Osimhen appears unbothered. The striker is said to be relaxed about the transfer talk and has channelled his attention into the new season.

He marked Galatasaray's opening league fixture with two goals in a 2-2 draw against Corum FK, underscoring his importance to the side.

Arsenal notifies Galatasaray of their interest

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal notified Galatasaray officially of their interest in Victor Osimhen, even though no official bid yet.

The Premier League champions are keen to improve their forward line as they begin the defence of their title this season, and Osimhen is an ideal candidate.

Source: Legit.ng