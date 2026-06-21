JAMB has suspended ongoing UTME/DE processes for candidates opting for NCE programmes

Admission into 100 or 200 Level in Colleges of Education banned from 2026/7 Session

New NCE registration guidelines established, emphasizing streamlined verification and payment processes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said anyone who chooses NCE would have any ongoing UTME/DE process suspended.

JAMB also said candidates seeking to migrate from NCE to UTME must disclose the pending, approved or previous NCE application.

NCE registration alert: JAMB suspends multiple applications for candidates. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

The board Registrar, Prof. Is-haq o. Oloyede, said candidates would be processed for only one mode of entry at a time.

This was contained in a statememt issued by JAMB via its X handle @JAMBHQ explaining the NCE/ND Agric registration guidelines

According to the statement, with effect from 2026/7 Session, no admission into 100 or 200 Level is allowed into any College of Education.

The examination body said all entrants are through NCE.

Professor Oloyede added that no admission into any affiliated programme in any College of Education from 2026/7 Session.

JAMB releases NCE/ND Agric registration guidelines

The flow for the registration and admission process shall be as follows:

Verification by examination bodies

(WAEC/NECO/NABTEB/NBAIS)

a. Every intending candidate for the NCE mode registration will visit the website of the relevant examination Body:

i. WAEC: https://buyresultsverificationcode.waeconline.org.ng

ii. NECO: Yet to be presented

iii. NABTEB: Yet to be presented

iv. NBIAS: Yet to be presented

b. S/He makes payment, then selects the number of sittings (1 or 2 sittings to be verified). No1,500 for a single sitting and N2,000 for 2 sittings (even across exam bodies).

c. Payments for the second sitting can also be made through the platform of the first examination body (e.g. a candidate can pay for both WAEC SSCE and NECO SSCE on the platform of any of the two).

d. A verification Code is generated

e. Other basic candidate information required for verification is captured (i.e. Year of exam and Examination number as well as subjects).

Candidate's registration on efacility for 2024/5, 2025/6 and subsequent years (except 2026)

To enable seamless registration of NCE caniddates, in addition to JAMB accredited CBT Centers, every College of Education has an Institutional Professional Registration Centre (IPRC) with a minimum of 2 registration points.

The registration flow at any of the centers is as follows:

a. Interested candidates shall obtain a JAMB Profile Code (if s/he does not have one already) by sending: NIN XXXXXXXXXXX to 55019 or 66019 (as applicable to all other Categories).

b. The Profile Code generated shall be used to create the candidate's profile account on e-Facility (if not already existing)

c. The selected registration option on the registration portal will then be NCE/Agric registration. To make ePayment as follows:

i. Application registration fee 3,500

ii. CBT centre Registration charges 700

The ePayment shall be made on the JAMB Registration Portal at the College or the CBT Center

iii. The O-level Verification Code obtained from the Examination Body (1,500 for a sitting and N2,000 for 2 sittings) shall be presented and uploaded at the CBT/PRC/IPRC

d. Upon successful Payment and presentation of O-Level Verification Code, the Candidate shall complete the required template form and register at any CBT/PRC or IPRC

e. The candidates shall complete the registration process by providing the following:

i. Choice of Institutions and Programmes

i. 1st Choice, 2nd Choice and 3rd Choice only (which must be colleges of Education)

ii. O-Level Result

i. Provide the O-level results and upload hard copies from the relevant examination body

ii. Indicate Awaiting Results (AR) for candidates whose results are not yet available, to enable subsequent result upload when released

iii. Biometric Data Capture

i. Passport photograph and;

ii. Fingerprints are captured during the registration

iv. Upload of other required supporting documents and be issued with a Registration Slip

f. All Registrations done at any IPRC or CBT Center shall be transmitted to the handle of the College of 1st Choice.

JAMB releases 2026 original UTME result slip

Recall that JAMB announced the 2026 UTME Original Result Slip printing date as Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The 2026 UTME original result slip features photo, national ranking, and essential security details of the candidates.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, advised UTME candidates to verify details and keep a copy for future admissions.

Source: Legit.ng