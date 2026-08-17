Germany's government has stated the exact amount foreign students must hold in a bank account to qualify for a higher education visa

The required minimum is linked to the cost of living for the entire duration of a student's stay in the country

Applicants can meet the requirement through a blocked bank account or by submitting an alternative financial guarantee

Germany has set a clear financial benchmark for foreigners seeking a higher education visa, specifying the minimum amount applicants must be able to demonstrate they can afford before being granted entry to study in the country.

According to the German government, any foreign national applying for this category of visa must show they can cover their living expenses for the full length of their stay. The threshold, updated as of 2026, stands at €1,091 (N1,713,742) per month.

Higher education visa: Germany sets bank account requirement for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Juliane Sonntag/Wolfgang Deuter

Source: Getty Images

Germany: How applicants can meet the requirement

The German government outlines two ways to satisfy this condition. The first is by opening a blocked bank account loaded with the required monthly minimum. The second is by submitting a declaration of commitment from a sponsor or guarantor willing to take financial responsibility for the applicant.

The official statement from Germany's visa application guidance reads:

"You can cover your living costs for the entire duration of your stay. You can prove this by opening a blocked bank account with a minimum of €1,091 per month (as of 2026) or by submitting a declaration of commitment."

Germany visa: What blocked bank account means

A blocked bank account is a type of account specifically designed for international students, where funds are deposited upfront but can only be withdrawn in monthly instalments once the student arrives in the country. It serves as a guarantee to immigration authorities that the applicant will not become financially dependent on the state.

For Nigerian students and other Africans considering Germany as a study destination, the monthly requirement translates to a substantial financial commitment. A course lasting two years, for instance, would require the equivalent of at least €26,184 held or accounted for before a visa is approved.

Germany remains one of the more attractive European destinations for African students due to its tuition-free public universities, but the cost of living requirement makes financial preparation a critical step in the application process.

Germany releases visa waiver list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had updated its visa requirements and published a list of two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The two countries are Mauritius and Seychelles, although their citizens must meet certain conditions to enjoy visa-free entry.

Source: Legit.ng