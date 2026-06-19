A Nigerian woman has taken the decision to refrain from sharing pictures and videos from Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's burial ceremony

On Thursday, June 18, Alexx was laid to rest at the Ekubo Family Compound in Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State, amid tears and mourning from industry colleagues, family and loved ones

Explaining her decision, the woman, saddened by Alexx's demise, stated that his death cut so deep, and she said a prayer for the loved ones he left behind

While pictures and videos from Alexx Ekubo's funeral activities spread on social media like wildfire, a woman, Kate Micheal Ogbemudia, has chosen not to join the bandwagon.

In a Facebook post on June 19, the woman explained why she has refrained from posting any video or picture from Alexx's burial.

A woman says she will not post videos and pictures from Alexx Ekubo's burial. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Kate Micheal Ogbemudia

Source: Facebook

Alexx's burial: Woman explains her decision

Kate, in sorrow over Alexx's demise, explained that watching the Nollywood actor's relatives weep and wail broke her heart.

Kate added that she asked herself if she could be this pained despite not being related to Alexx by blood; how then would his family members be taking his loss.

Kate lamented that Alexx's death cut so deep. She prayed for his loved ones, telling God to comfort and strengthen them and grant them peace in knowing that he is in a better place.

She concluded by wishing Alexx's soul a peaceful rest. Her Facebook post read:

"I decided not to post videos or pictures from Alex Ekubo's burial.

"Reasons been that watching his relatives cry and wail broke my heart.

I asked myself: if I can feel this much pain despite not being related to him by blood, what about his precious mother, his grieving father, his lovely wife, and his amazing siblings?

"This loss cuts so deep.

"My prayer for the loved ones he left behind is that God will comfort and strengthen them, and grant them peace in knowing that he is in a better place.

"Rest in peace, Alex Ekubo."

A woman has decided to refrain from sharing videos and pictures from Alexx Ekubo's burial. Photo Credit: Kate Micheal Ogbemudia, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's final words to Denrele from his sick bed had moved fans to tears after the media personality made the voice note public.

Omoni Oboli releases final movie with Alexx

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli had released her final movie with Alexx Ekubo and pledged the proceeds to his family.

The announcement came shortly after Alexx Ekubo’s burial, which took place on Thursday, June 18, in Arochukwu, Abia State. After the ceremony, Omoni Oboli shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, thanking God for Alexx Ekubo's life and legacy, reflecting on the emotional farewell.

The actress revealed that their film, The First Lady, has now been released as a full Nollywood online movie on her YouTube channel, Omoni Oboli TV, in memory of the late actor. She encouraged fans to watch, share, and support the project, noting that the earnings/donations will be directed to his family.

Source: Legit.ng