President Paul Biya signed three decrees reshuffling senior military commanders across four of Cameroon's five joint military regions

Biya, 93, has been out of public view since June 7 after leaving for what was described as a brief private stay in Europe

Cameroon's government spokesperson told RFI on Sunday that Biya is alive and will return soon, but gave no date

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has overhauled the country's senior military leadership through three presidential decrees signed on Monday and broadcast on national radio, even as he remains abroad after more than two months away from the country.

The decrees promoted the head of the Presidential Guard from colonel to brigadier general and replaced commanders in four of Cameroon's five joint military regions.

Paul Biya reshapes Cameroon’s military leadership as decrees signed abroad spark speculation about governance and continuity. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, the appointments also included a new commander for the Rapid Intervention Brigade, the elevation of Major General Ebaka Hippolyte to Major General of the Armed Forces General Staff, and the promotion of several colonels to brigadier general rank.

Changes were also made to motorised infantry brigades.

Biya's Extended Absence Raises Questions

Biya, who at 93 is the world's oldest sitting head of state, left Cameroon on June 7. His civil cabinet described the trip as "a brief private stay in Europe," but he has not returned, making this one of his longest overseas stays since he came to power in 1982.

The 93-year-old leader is no stranger to lengthy periods abroad, but his advanced age has intensified speculation about his health and capacity to govern. Cameroon's ruling party convened a rare gathering of senior officials last month as pressure grew over his prolonged absence.

Government spokesperson Rene Emmanuel Sadi did not respond to requests for comment on the decrees. Speaking to French broadcaster RFI on Sunday, he said "the president is alive" and would return soon, without specifying a date.

Cameroon Awaits Biya's Return

Cameroon is a major producer of oil and cocoa, and political uncertainty around the presidency has drawn close attention from observers within and outside the country.

The signing of military decrees from abroad signals that Biya remains engaged in state affairs, even if his physical presence in Yaoundé has been absent for weeks.

Military reforms strengthen Cameroon’s defense structure as leadership changes highlight presidential authority from abroad. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

World's oldest president Biya wins 8th term at 92

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cameroon’s 92-year-old President Paul Biya has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, extending his more than four-decade rule.

The Constitutional Council announced on Monday, October 27, that Biya secured another seven-year term, making him one of the world’s longest-serving and oldest heads of state.

Source: Legit.ng