Qatar's Ministry of Labour outlined a six-step process for eligible applicants to obtain a special work permit in the country

The application process requires applicants to use a Smart Card to log in to the National Authentication System before filling in their details

Qatar confirmed that no application fee is required for the special work permit, making it accessible to qualified applicants

Qatar has announced a free special work permit for eligible applicants, detailing a straightforward six-step process on the Ministry of Labour website for those looking to work in the country.

The Ministry of Labour (MOL) published the full process on its official website, providing step-by-step guidance on how to submit an application without paying any fee.

Qatar special work permit: 6 steps to complete your application. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/MAHMUD HAMS/PaulPaladin

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Apply for Qatar's special work permit

Legit.ng has compiled the six steps as outlined on the Qatar Ministry of Labour website:

Visit the service information page on the Ministry of Labour (MOL) website. Click on "Apply," then proceed to the Establishment Portal. Use your Smart Card to log in to the National Authentication System (NAS). Fill in the required information. Agree to the terms and conditions set out in the application. Submit the request or application.

Key requirements for applicants

Among the notable requirements in the process is the use of a Smart Card to access the National Authentication System, which serves as the secure login method for the Establishment Portal. Applicants must also review and accept the terms and conditions before their submission can be finalised.

The absence of an application fee makes this permit particularly accessible for those who qualify, removing one of the common financial barriers associated with international work authorisations. Full details of the process are available directly on the Ministry of Labour website.

Qatar announces special work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Qatari government introduced a special work permit that allows eligible foreign residents to enter the country's job market without paying an application fee.

The scheme is available to specific categories of residents who meet the government's eligibility requirements.

Source: Legit.ng