A young lady shared her opinion after listening to the last voice note Alexx Ekubo sent to a popular actor and TV presenter

In the voice note, the late actor made kind statements and assured Denrele Edun of his support if he needed assistance

The viral audio got several people emotional shortly after the popular TV presenter posted it on his media page .

A young lady gets emotional after listening to the last voice note Alexx Ekubo sent to television presenter Denrele Edun before his death.

The television presenter, model, and actor Denrele Edun had posted the voice note of Alexx Ekubo on his social media page just moments after he was buried.

Lady reacts emotionally after hearing Alexx Ekubo’s last voice note to Denrele Edun. Photo Source: Twitter/Evaebonyy/Denrele_Edun

Source: Twitter

Lady reacts to Alexx Ekubo's voice note

Recall that Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest in his hometown on 18 June 2026, and hours later, around 8 pm, Denrele Edun shared the last voice note Alexx Ekubo sent to him.

In the post, he also shared how he met Alexx Ekubo several years back.

After the voice note sent to him by Alexx Ekubo made its way online, it caught the attention of a young Nigerian lady, @Evaebonyy, who reacted to it.

According to her, the video is very emotional and is proof that Alexx Ekubo was a friend to everyone, as he checked up on people from time to time.

Emotional moment as lady listens to Alexx Ekubo’s final voice message. Photo Source: Twitter/Evaebonyy/Denrele_Edun

Source: Twitter

@Evaebonyy wrote:

"Wow. This is so emotional. Alex was that friend everyone needed in their corner. He was going through his own but still checking up on his friends and even wanting to be there. Omooo. Rest in power Alex Ekubo."

Reactions as Denrele shares Alexx's voice note

@adedstv stressed:

"Wow!!!! This guy was so so nice ! Despite nursing his own problems?! He still had such a sympathetic gesture towards others ? That man na real MAN !"

@lina_chukks shared:

"He’s an incredible human. God said the greatest gift u can give is love, and he gave it to the fullest. May you continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord Alexx."

@ambalium explained:

"Sometimes it is not how long we lived, but how much impact we made and how many lives we impacted while we yet breathe. Rest in peace Alexx."

@Jacyntha09 shared:

"Alex for a rare gem. He’s resting now , free from pain, sickness and the cares of this world."

@OfficialEgoBoyo noted:

"Beautifully expressed Denrele. My sincere condolences on your loss. God bless and comfort you."

@Violetfab explained:

"Alex type is really rare. This is not the cliche dead people are nice. Alex was really a HUMAN BEING!!"

@Tea_spoon1 said:

"His type is what the world needs. Nigeria most especially. A loving non judgmental Man. Tell me why he wouldn’t be missed? When he sounds this sweet."

@ambalium added:

"Sometimes it is not how long we lived, but how much impact we made and how many lives we impacted while we yet breathe. Rest in peace Alexx."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young woman raised an alarm on social media after watching a video from Alexx Ekubo’s burial.

She claimed she noticed a man in a black suit acting strangely before touching the late actor’s casket while wearing a ring.

Woman comments on Alexx Ekubo’s wife at burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady drew attention to a video from Alexx Ekubo’s burial showing the actor’s wife at the graveside.

She said she noticed that the woman was holding her stomach and suggested it could mean she is pregnant. Her observation sparked reactions online as people shared different opinions about the video.

Source: Legit.ng