A young Nigerian lady shared an emotional video recounting her experience with the late Alexx Ekubo in 2025

In her heartfelt post, she shared a clip of the actor complimenting her work ethic and mourned his untimely death

She noted that the words the late actor said to her during the work session would stay with her for a long time

A young Nigerian lady released an emotional video recalling her professional encounter with the late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The clip, recorded in 2025, captured a moment from a work session in which the actor praised her dedication and attitude towards work.

Lady shares video recalling late actor Alexx Ekubo’s encouraging words. Photo credit: @UcheMaryOkoli/X.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares last moments with Alexx Ekubo

She described the experience as deeply important and stated that his remarks continued to resonate with her long after the session ended.

The footage was posted on X by @UcheMaryOkoli, who reflected on the professional bond she shared with the actor.

She explained that their collaboration in 2025 stood out as a memorable chapter in her career.

She recalled that their last joint project before then had taken place several years earlier on the set of a film.

As burial rites for the actor were observed, she expressed comfort in the belief that he had moved to a place of peace.

She further voiced hope that he was looking out for those he cared for.

In her tribute, the lady emphasised the impact of the actor’s encouragement during their work together.

She portrayed him as someone whose presence inspired those around him and whose conduct reflected kindness and sincerity.

She described him in terms that suggested he brought light into the lives of others and served as an example of goodness.

She also offered prayers for his family and close associates, wishing them strength during their period of mourning.

Lady's emotional post about late Alexx Ekubo goes viral. Photo credit: @UcheMaryOkoli/X.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Working with you dear Alex Ekubo in 2025 was one of the highlights of 2025 for me, given that the last time we worked together was in 2022 on the set of A Sunday Affair. As you are laid to rest today, my consolation is that you're in a better place, interceding for your family and friends whom you dearly loved. You were a shinning light and proof that angels live amongst us. May you continue to watch over us all from up there and may your loved ones here be comforted. Rest in peace Alex Ekubo Ikenna. The words you said to me here in this video will live with me for a very long time."

Reactions as lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Obed Mamman said:

"Eyahh. So Alex dey speak Hausa? May his soul rest in peace."

The Cable said:

"Keep Resting in the Lord Alex."

@rachemichael said:

"We!hard to believe still but it is what it is. Alex Ekubo rested. May his beautiful soul so rest in eternal peace. Amen."

@Favour said:

"Life will happen to everyone one day, Alex left some thing to remember him for, he is a good man and with a big heart."

@user845266188868 said:

"In a movie he said it out nobody seems to understand the battle he was fighting behind closed doors this moment breaks me down Aswear."

@graciegigi29 added:

"I wish he could have found a herbalist to heal the cancer. I have suffered health isssues and herbalism has always supplemented my health, I know it’s lost in our african culture but damnn he was so young may God heal his wife."

See the post below:

Lady grieves over late Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng