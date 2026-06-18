A Nigerian lady has knocked a woman over her conduct at the wake-keep of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in his country home of Arochukwu, Abia State

Sharing a short clip of the woman laughing while trying to interact with some celebrities, the lady slammed her for failing to read the room

The lady described those who tried to take pictures with celebrities at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keeping as folks lacking emotional intelligence

A lady, known on Facebook as Amara Vlogs, has condemned the conduct of some attendees of Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep, which was held on Wednesday, June 17, at his family's residence situated at 7, Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

Amara, clearly displeased, shared a short clip of a woman laughing as she interacted with some Nigerian celebrities who attended the solemn event.

A lady frowns at a woman's conduct at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Amara Vlogs

Source: Facebook

Amara slammed the woman and other attendees like her for failing to read the room.

"Dear Nigerians, learn to read the room and observe people.

"No be every occasion una go go and you would want to start snapping picture.

"This is a very crucial, painful time...One woman was busy shining teeth because she saw a celebrity. Some people, they tend to forget themselves.

"This is a very sad time. It is a sad thing that happened. This guy (Alexx), if he was someone that was old, I would not be making this video..." Amara said in a video posted on Facebook.

Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep: Woman blasts some attendees

Amara described those who went crazy on sighting celebrities at the wake-keep and asked for pictures as people lacking emotional intelligence.

Focusing on the woman captured laughing, Amara questioned her countenance at such an occasion, adding that it was inconsiderate of those fans, as the celebrities present were going through emotional turmoil over their beloved colleague's demise.

"I don't like to see how some people, they cannot apply emotional intelligence. Why are you laughing? You want to take picture, everybody want to take pictures with celebrities, putting them in a difficult situation.

"It is a very sad thing. Those celebrities are still trying to gather their emotions around everything that has happened because this is a guy that they were so close to, this was a guy that they love, this is a guy that everybody speaks good about.

"It is very devastating..."

A lady has slammed the conduct of some people at Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep. Photo Credit: Amara Vlogs, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Alexx Ekubo's wake-keep: Reactions trail woman's video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Chiemesigo Omile said:

"You are on point."

Pan Yu Cally said:

"Madam rest, why didn't you go there?"

Eselemo Maris said:

"Abeg, which woman be that? Wetin she go do for there?"

Oluwaseyi Betty Oluchi said:

"I swear.... Seen people trying to take pictures with some of the celebrities I was like what's this??.. Honestly common sense is far from someone people. What's there to celebrate, a young life was cut short and people are busy celebrating the celebrities that came to mourn and pay their last respect to their friend."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's family had released his funeral arrangements online.

Photos of Alexx Ekubo's funeral service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to pictures of the venue for Alexx Ekubo's funeral service.

The funeral service for Alexx is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

The funeral service for the deceased comes a day after his wake-keep, which was held on Wednesday, June 17, in his family home in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Source: Legit.ng