A young lady who travelled to the United States by crossing through Mexico has shared what the border patrol did to her

She mentioned facing a lot of difficulty during her journey and spoke about what she thought would happen to her in the US

Years after she was apprehended by border patrol, she shared in a video what she faced after she returned to her country

A young lady who entered the United States of America (US) after travelling through Mexico has narrated what happened to her after she was apprehended by border patrol at the border.

She detailed her experience in a recent video she shared on her page, revealing that she thought her life was going to be better travelling to America, but when she was apprehended by border patrol, she experienced her worst nightmare.

Lady who entered US through Mexico narrates ordeal years after deportation. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/berti.brownn, Getty Images/Marcia Straub

Source: TikTok

US: Lady shares experience with border patrol

@berti.brownn mentioned that after she arrived in the United States and was apprehended by border patrol, she was deported back to her country after spending over 3 years in prison.

She explained:

“I was deported from America after spending 3 years in prison. 3 years ago, I left Cameroon with a dream and a hope of building my life in America. I said goodbye to my friends, to my loved ones and family, and I never knew when I would see them again.”

The statement she made in the video shows that after her apprehension by border patrol, she was detained in prison for over 3 years, after which she was deported.

Young woman recounts what border patrol did to her after Mexico-US journey. Photo Source: TikTok/berti.brownn

Source: TikTok

She continued in the TikTok video, sharing how her journey started and ended:

“I travelled through Mexico and I experienced things I never imagined that I would experience in my life. There were moments of fear and uncertainty. I would cry and ask myself if this was the worst decision I had made in my life, but I kept pushing because I felt what was waiting for me in America was better than what I was experiencing.”

“I finally made it to America after a few days and I thought that was the beginning of my success, but I never knew it was the beginning of my nightmare. I was apprehended by border patrol, I was detained for over 3 years and eventually deported back to Cameroon.”

In the TikTok video, she spoke about her return to Cameroon and how she has been handling the experience.

Reactions as lady gets detained in US

Infantino Pereira:

"Same story as mine , I came back frustrated but God keep helping me to rise again in Cameroon."

Ekwa:

"Stay strong , the pain you’ve felt is nothing compared to the joy that’s coming."

Flora Puira:

"I’m so sorry you had to go through all of that."

Nkwain Sam Music:

"First person sharing their story to motivate someone. Thanks for sharing."

Dèèjày Clinzy:

"You’re a strong and brave woman Bertilla💜💜 every disappointment is for sure a blessing. Trust GOD."

Vannessa Joy:

"God has a better plan for you dear."

Ekwa:

"Stay strong , the pain you’ve felt is nothing compared to the joy that’s coming."

Flora Puira:

"I’m so sorry you had to go through all of that."

Nkwain Sam Music:

"First person sharing their story to motivate someone. Thanks for sharing."

Dèèjày Clinzy:

"You’re a strong and brave woman Bertilla💜💜 every disappointment is for sure a blessing. Trust GOD."

BsConsortium:

"Proud of you mama❤️no matter how many times we stumble, we get up, dust our bodies, rest if we must, but we keep going."

Nyangha Sandy:

"3 years? my goodness. your freedom is important girllll. I'm sooooo proud of you."

Blandy’s Events LLC:

"Crying all over again but this time it’s tears of joy. So proud of you for even getting the courage to share . God is not done with you."

NAVY_WIFE:

"Can you be my son’s godmother, I can invite you this December. I love your courage."

kaden:

"Jesus!!! Three years, that's alot ooo my has been there for four months, hoping to see her soon."

Eileen:

"Indeed everyone has his or her own share of life’s problems."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady announced online that she would self-deport to Nigeria after living in the United States for seven years.

She said she moved to the US as an international student at 16 but was unable to secure a legal pathway to stay permanently despite her efforts.

Master’s degree holder risks deportation from US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a master’s degree holder in the United States is at risk of deportation after struggling to secure a job within 30 days.

The lady, who studied Engineering Management, said she has lived in the US for three years and previously worked with companies like Walmart and Tesla, but did not secure a full-time role.

Source: Legit.ng