Three Nigerian ladies who attended a Catholic church in their various areas of residence have spoken publicly about unusual experiences

Their separate accounts revealed moments that left them confused, from unfamiliar activities to the actions of clergy and congregants

The stories quickly gained attention online as Catholic members and other social media users reacted with explanations and perspectives

Three ladies recently went public with their experiences from different Catholic parishes that left them puzzled.

One said she witnessed 'strange' practices as a first-time visitor and shared details via her TikTok account.

Three Nigerian ladies capture their experiences at Catholic church. Photo credit: @only1mary/ TikTok, Nurse Ella, Cynthia Chidera Asomugha/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Another lady shared how she was unexpectedly turned away at the entrance over sleeveless attire.

Legit.ng, in this article, butrecalls the posts made by three ladies about their experiences at Catholic churches.

1. Only1mary

A Nigerian lady recounted what she saw when she entered a Catholic church for the first time.

Her video quickly went viral and attracted attention from members of the Catholic community as well as other internet users who offered their own explanations for the incident.

The lady posted her account under the handle @only1mary on TikTok. She stated that she had never attended a Catholic place of worship before that day and decided to record the details of her visit. According to her, she received a small disc during the communion segment of the service without understanding its purpose.

Lady sees 'strange things' inside a Catholic church. Photo credit: @only1mary/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She later spoke with a friend who clarified the meaning and use of the item.

The lady also observed that the congregation followed a coordinated manner throughout the service, which she found striking compared with other places of worship she had known.

Her attention shifted towards a group of clergy who gathered in one area of the building.

The manner in which they assembled and moved appeared unusual to her and caused her to wonder whether a ritual was taking place.

She admitted that the scene caused her to feel alarmed and that she considered the possibility that something ceremonial was happening beyond her understanding.

Once the mass concluded, she sought answers and approached people who attended the church regularly to ask about the practices she had witnessed.

See the post below:

2. Nurse Ella

A Catholic-born lady who trained as a student nurse revealed that an unpleasant encounter at her parish led her to abandon the church she grew up in.

She recalled the episode as a turning point that damaged her confidence in the institution and altered her relationship with worship.

Identified on Facebook by the name Nurse Ella, she explained how she felt overwhelmed by sadness on a particular morning and wanted solitude for prayer.

She therefore prepared herself and went to her local Catholic church for the early mass.

She selected a long gown that she considered modest and placed a scarf over her chest and head before leaving home.

Upon arrival she chose a seat near the front and began to pray with tears in her eyes.

Shortly afterwards some women in the congregation approached her and expressed concern about the fit of her gown, which they described as too tight. She listened to their remarks but continued with her prayers.

Moments later an elderly woman who served as a warden approached her seat and indicated that she could not remain there because of her attire. This left her distressed and humiliated.

She rose from the seat and walked out of the building. In her post she explained that she arrived as a person seeking comfort and left feeling condemned.

She argued that individuals who entered the church burdened with grief deserved compassion rather than correction at the entrance.

She also posted photos of the gown she wore and noted that she had covered her upper body as much as she could, but that the cut of the dress revealed her shape, which she said was the source of the objection.

The post attracted numerous responses online. Some readers defended the church officials and stated that modesty expectations in Catholic worship differed from those in other denominations.

Others criticised the way she was addressed and noted that front seats should remain open to anyone seeking prayer regardless of appearance.

A number of commenters questioned her motives for choosing that particular outfit, while several sympathised with her emotional state and urged churches to prioritise welcome over regulation.

3. Cynthia Chidera Asomugha

A Nigerian lady voiced frustration after a church attendant refused her entry into a Catholic parish because of the design of her dress.

She described the incident as disheartening and argued that the decision was outdated for modern congregations.

Her post quickly drew comments from social media users who debated standards of modesty, enforcement at church entrances, and the treatment of younger worshippers.

She posted her experience on Facebook under the name Cynthia Chidera Asomugha.

According to her, she arrived at the parish she had attended for more than a year and was stopped at the door by a male attendant.

He told her that her arms were exposed and that the appearance violated the expectations of the church.

She maintained that the gown she wore was neither short nor tight and that it did not reveal her chest or thighs.

She also stated that other senior members of the parish, including the priest, catechist and assistant catechist, had seen her in similar attire previously without raising concerns.

The lady expressed surprise that the objection centred on her arms rather than other parts of her body.

In her post she questioned why such emphasis remained on sleeve length while other congregants wore outfits she regarded as less modest without facing intervention.

She added that no written notice or banner outlining dress regulations stood at the entrance of the parish.

Photos of the gown accompanied her post as she invited followers to judge the appropriateness of the outfit for worship.

Nigerian lady attends Catholic church in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady attended a Catholic Church for the first time in Canada and shared what she observed about their mass.

She showed a video of what she noticed on the seats of the Catholic church and how they gave their communion.

Source: Legit.ng