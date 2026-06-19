Dr Babajide Milton Macaulay, a senior lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has been awarded the 'best lecturer' award for the third straight time

Celebrating the honour on LinkedIn, the academic, who has been a lecturer at FUTA for 14 years, displayed the award he received from the FUTA Chapter of the National Association of Biology Students (NABS)

Dr Macaulay was recruited into the academic staff team of the university on February 12, 2012, and he went from being a graduate assistant to a senior lecturer

A Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) senior lecturer, Dr Babajide Milton Macaulay, has been honoured with the 2026 'Best Lecturer' award by the National Association of Biology Students (NABS), FUTA Chapter.

Breaking the news on LinkedIn, the excited academic revealed that he has now won the award three times in a row.

Dr Macaulay was honoured by the biology students of FUTA with an award. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Babajide Milton Macaulay

Source: UGC

Dr Macaulay expressed gratitude to the biology students of his institution for finding him worthy of the accolade.

"Best Lecturer" Award, three in a row (2024, 2025 and 2026). 🏆 🏆 🏆

"I am grateful to all Biology students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) for consistently finding me worthy of such an accolade. Thank you, guys 😊 🙏 ," Dr Macaulay wrote on LinkedIn as he shared pictures of the award and with the students who honoured him with it.

Legit.ng gathered that Dr Macaulay joined the FUTA academic staff team on February 12, 2012, and has now been a lecturer at the institution for 14 years.

He went from being a graduate assistant to a senior lecturer. Internet users joined the academic in celebrating the award by congratulating him.

Dr Macaulay has been a lecturer at FUTA for the past 14 years. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Babajide Milton Macaulay

Source: UGC

FUTA senior lecturer celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUTA lecturer's post below:

Anjorin Precious said:

"We’re grateful to have you as our lecturer. The Award is well deserved. Congratulations, Sir."

Mobolaji Awe said:

"You're a star, Sir. Thanks for all you do for the generation and the community."

Opeyemi Adediran said:

That's a remarkable Hattrick. Ronaldo and Messi will be jealous. Congratulations

Eucharia Ezigbo said:

It's one thing to work hard. It's another thing for the hardwork to be repaid and appreciated accordingly without bias. Congratulations Sir 🎊

Fola Afolabi said:

Congratulations sir. I still cannot forget your ministration at MFMCF few years back

Henry Fadamiro said:

"Congratulations, Dr. Macaulay. I am very proud of you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who won the Global Teacher Award had shared a roadmap to stellar academic grades.

Nigerian lecturer wins award in US school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer had beaten Americans and others to bag a prestigious award in a top US school.

Making the disclosure on Facebook, a Nigerian man identified as Salami Ismail El'sama shared a photo of the lecturer and congratulated him.

The chemistry department, Wayne State University, also celebrated the lecturer in a post on its Facebook page. The lecturer took to his LinkedIn page to express gratitude to Wayne State University Graduate School and Wayne State Department of Chemistry, noting that this is the second time he would be bagging the award.

Source: Legit.ng