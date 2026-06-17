Adedeji Olowe, the CEO of Lendsqr, has publicly highlighted certain traits he observed in graduates of Covenant University seeking a job at his company

According to Adedeji, he made the observations over the last four years of working at Lendsqr, and it made him do some research about Covenant University products, and he got the same answers

While noting that he has never been a fan of pastors, Adedeji declared his respect for Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the founder of the private Christian university

The CEO of Lendsqr, Adedeji Olowe, has hailed Bishop David Oyedepo over the quality of graduates that Covenant University produces.

Adedeji, a board chair at Paystack, declared his respect for Oyedepo in a LinkedIn post as he shed light on certain impressive traits he has noticed among graduates of Covenant University that apply to work in his company.

Adedeji Olowe observed that Covenant University graduates outperform other job applicants at his company. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adedeji Olowe, Covenant University

Source: UGC

CEO's observation about Covenant University graduates

Adedeji, in his LinkedIn post in January, noted that Covenant University graduates seem to be taking over everywhere and joked about the private university producing first-class graduates faster than Dangote producing petrol.

On his observations about Covenant University graduates who apply for a job in his company in the last four years, Adedeji stated that most applicants who pass his company's assessments and interviews are usually graduates from Oyedepo's university.

While noting that they are not the most applicants, Adedeji pointed out that the few that apply from Covenant University end up outperforming other applicants, and they are fast learners on the job.

He, however, noted that some of the Covenant University graduates flame out under pressure. In his words:

"Covenant University graduates seem to be taking over everywhere. I don't know if it's me or Lendsqr just attracts a certain type. Or could it be that because of our minimum grade benchmark, we automatically filter a lot away, and Covenant seems to churn out first-class candidates faster than Dangote can produce petrol.

"But here's what I have noticed over the last 4 years I have been working at Lendsqr: increasingly, most applicants that make it past assessments and interviews tend to be Covenant graduates.

"Or maybe this is just a fluke, and they happen to like us. What I found in our applicant pipeline was scary: they are not the majority of applicants. They just outperform everyone else. On the job, they tend to be fast learners, but some do flame out under pressure. I guess optionality is a problem here..."

Adedeji further stated that he made further research and found out that the story is the same about Covenant University graduates in other sectors of the ecosystem.

He hailed Oyedepo for the quality of future Nigerian leaders he is building, as evident in the quality of graduates Covenant University produces.

"...I started digging around and asking senior friends (sorry, Gen Z have no opinions here), and it's the same. Across important economic ecosystems, Covenant University students are consistently outperforming applicants at interviews and also at work.

"I've never been a fan of pastors, including Papa. But I respect this man and the quality of future Nigerian leaders he's building. I got to know that beyond just classes, they are also taught entrepreneurship and how to behave in a corporate environment. I know they are not allowed to do a lot, and sometimes it feels like a glorified boarding school, but who cares.

"If my Aunty Dara hasn't bribed her way to a school somewhere else, this will be a perfect place to jail her for 5 years of engineering..."

Adedeji Olowe has hailed Bishop Oyedepo for his private university, which churns out quality graduates. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adedeji Olowe, Facebook/Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: UGC

Covenant University graduates: Reactions trail CEO's observations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the CEO's observations below:

Iyanuoluwa Aliu said:

"Sadly (as a non-Covenant University graduate 😆), I think it's true.

"One might argue that they attract really strong students academically, but I think the bigger difference is beyond grades. Covenant seems to put a lot of emphasis on things like leadership, structure, and how to show up in professional environments. That early exposure really shows during interviews and even more on the job."

Ayodele Olajiga said:

"I have a similar experience with covenant grads so the school must be doing stuff right in getting the right candidates in and training them. I know its like a boarding school however maybe thats what we need for a time like this... just lock people down and let them focus and learn 😂 ."

Bukola A. said:

"As a proud Eagle, the biggest thing that I learnt was being able to solve my problems without dwelling too much on the issues and rules."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University had hailed a first-class graduate who won Oyedepo's scholarship.

Covenant University graduate selling phone accessories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a Covenant University first-class graduate who now sells phone accessories at Alaba Market in Lagos.

Many people wondered how a first-class graduate from the 'almighty' Covenant University, ranked the best university in Nigeria in 2024 and 2025, ended up selling phone accessories in the popular Lagos market.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the graduate explained why he chose to be an entrepreneur, amid the sentiment that graduates from Covenant University should be working at oil companies and doing white-collar jobs.

Source: Legit.ng