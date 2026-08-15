The UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority published the legal categories that determine which foreigners qualify for a visit entry visa

The document outlines eight distinct purposes under which a visit visa may be granted, ranging from tourism to medical treatment

A provision in the legislation also allows the ICA Chairman to approve visit visas for purposes not listed in the official categories

The UAE has officially outlined the range of activities that qualify a foreigner for a visit entry visa under its immigration legislation, clarifying who is eligible to enter the Gulf nation on a temporary basis.

Article 11 of the country's entry visa framework lists eight recognised purposes under which the Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) may grant foreigners visit visas.

The UAE names activities that qualify foreigners for a visit visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

8 reasons the UAE will grant visit visa

According to the UAE legislature website, the eight qualifying purposes are:

1. Tourism

2. Visiting a relative or friend

3. Business mission

4. Exploring business opportunities

5. Exploring business start-up opportunities

6. Medical treatment

7. Study, training, or qualification

8. Courtesy visa

The visit visa itself may be issued for a single trip or for multiple entries into the country, depending on the nature and duration of the applicant's intended stay.

UAE: ICA chairman can approve additional purposes

Beyond the eight listed categories, the legislation includes a notable provision: the ICA Chairman, or anyone he officially authorises, has the power to approve visit visas for purposes not on the list, provided the seriousness of the applicant's reason for entering the UAE can be confirmed.

This flexibility means that foreigners whose circumstances do not fit neatly into any of the eight stated categories are not automatically disqualified, as long as they can demonstrate a genuine and verifiable reason for their visit.

UAE announce amount for retirement residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government has set a fixed minimum annual income that foreigners must earn to qualify for a retirement residency permit.

Legit.ng learnt that applicants must submit a six-month bank statement to prove their income meets the required threshold.

Source: Legit.ng