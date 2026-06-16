A Nigerian man has expressed his readiness for a showdown with a loan app pestering him to repay the over N30k they lent him months ago

Sharing a screenshot of his dashboard, the man recounted how he pleaded with the loan app to allow him to repay the loan using the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines, but they reportedly refused

According to him, the loan app illegally demanded a 2% daily interest instead of the CBN-mandated 1% monthly cap, and to that end he would not refund the money until they change their terms

A Nigerian man, Leonard IB Marcus, has publicly called out a loan app for disturbing him to refund the loan they gave him months ago.

He shared a screenshot of his dashboard on the loan app, showing that they are requesting he repay N34, 250.

A man has vowed not to return the money a loan app lent him until they change their terms, which he deems illegal. Photo Credit: Leonard IB Marcus

Source: Facebook

A look at the bottom of the screenshot showed that his repayment of the loan is 202 overdue and amounted to N61,250.

Man dares loan app

Leonard, in a Facebook post on June 16, narrated how he begged the loan app in November 2025 to allow him to repay his debt using the official CBN guidelines, but they allegedly refused, and reportedly demanded a 2% daily interest instead of the CBN-mandated 1% monthly cap.

Leonard added that agents of the loan app spoke rudely to him and he has vowed not to return the loan under the loan app's terms, which he described as illegal.

He dared the loan app to take him to court. Leonard's Facebook post read:

"Dear Okash loan.

"I vividly remember pleading with you last November to let me pay using official CBN guidelines..... which you refused and illegally demanded 2% daily interest instead of the CBN-mandated 1% monthly cap.

"Your agents then spoke to me rudely.

"Sending me messages now to beg for the capital will not work.

"You can call me until the end of time, but I am not paying a single Kobo under your illegal terms.

"I will be waiting for you at the court . I will not be bent by predatory lenders who violate CBN rules.

"T for thanks."

A man has dared a loan app to take him to court. Photo Credit: Leonard IB Marcus

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail man's loan app situation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's loan app situation below:

Emeka Donmeskana said:

"Them never born them when you start to dey borrow money."

Stanlee Eyeyibo said:

"Their interest too dey high self🤣.

"Mk dem rest."

Archangel Victor Joe said:

"I thought I was the only one owing them."

Ebenezer Nkanta said:

"Repayment 34,250 get reward -27,000.

"Abeg someone should explain how reward come dey on minus."

Khelly Baba said:

"Nah 34K you dey speak all this English. If you see my own watin you go speak?"

"Enendu Happiness Amarachi said:

"Omo.

"Country hard oo.

"But, those people are not trying."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man owing a loan app for three years had displayed how much he repaid them after three years.

Man who borrowed N330k from loan app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shown how much a loan app asked him to repay for borrowing N330k in December 2024.

According to Yuyu, he took the loan in December 2024 because of desperation, as he did not want to beg people for help.

Yuyu displayed his loan history details, showing that he was told to pay an interest of N415,800, bringing the total money to be repaid to N745,800.

Source: Legit.ng