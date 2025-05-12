A Nigerian man could not contain his joy after he finally repaid a loan he had taken nearly three years ago

The young man borrowed N8,300 from a loan app in November 2022 and thanked the loan company for teaching him 'the hard way'

He displayed a piece of information regarding the loan he had taken and the amount he repaid to the company

Jah Bless, a Nigerian content creator, has generated reactions on social media after announcing that he finally repaid a loan of N8,300 he had taken about three years ago.

The man tagged the loan company to inform them about his action and appreciated them for teaching him 'the hard way.'

In a Facebook post, the young man displayed details of the loan he had taken back on November 17, 2022.

Amount he repaid to loan company

From the information he made public, he was expected to repay the loan by December 16, 2022. Due to his failure to pay on time, the loan accrued a penalty of N14,857.

The interest the loan accrued amounted to N1,494, bringing his total repayment amount to N24, 651. His post read:

"Dear PalmPay Nigeria I've just paid back the loan I took from you guys about 3yrs ago. Thanks for teaching me the hard way😑."

People react to man's loan amount

Nneoma Nwachukwu said:

"Hahaha I borrow from tiger loan 9k to pay back 14k a week...I know meet up next week my money don reach 21k ...I leave it till they beg me to pay only 9k I borrow .... after the payment I block them."

Oby Nwa II said:

"Nothing will ever make me take loan from them again. Took loan of 3k from them last year, didn't make use of it and them been wan burst my phone with calls and messages. I jejely paid then and stay on my lane."

Oloyede Sheriff Iyinoluwa said:

"In my own case, my phone got stolen and the sim I used to open the bank wasn't registered by me so I couldn't retrieve it.

"I don try log in plenty times dem dey send OTP to the number wey I no get again."

Horloruntoba Abigail Gold said:

"I also borrowed 8k for one month but I actually paid them back within two weeks, though I wanted to pay the money once but it's not working so I paid within two weeks but the interest was like 6k plus the 8k I borrowed making it 14k plus..... I was very annoyed cause I don't understand how the interest is up to that amount within 2weeks of paying back there money because I don't want wahala and that's my first time of borrowing money..... I vowed not to try such again 😠."

Ifeanyi Mimi said:

"My own is 7,800naira,

"They don tell me watin no good.

"Insulted me.

"Call me names.

"Threaten to post me all social media."

Charles Tailor said:

"Borrowed 65k and it accumulated to over 200k.

"Money wey never reach 1yr.

"I Kuku leave am for there."

Qoyum Adebayo said:

"I owe palmpay 15k,nd in jst 10 months after it turn 90k,,,wen someone mistakenly sent money to the acct like dis,,dem deduct the full 90k straight nah then i knew the meaning of u will learn the hard way."

