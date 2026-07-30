Poland's government published an official list of seven criteria that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for citizenship recognition

The conditions cover areas such as length of legal residency, marital status, income, housing, and Polish origin or heritage

All applicants must also prove Polish language proficiency at B1 level with an official certificate, regardless of which criterion they qualify under

Poland has outlined seven distinct criteria through which foreign nationals can be officially recognised as Polish citizens, according to information published by the country's Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

The pathway a person qualifies for depends on their individual circumstances, including how long they have lived legally in Poland, whether they are married to a Polish citizen, and whether they hold a permanent residence permit or an EU long-term residence permit.

Poland annouces 7 conditions for foreigners seeking Polish citizenship. Photo: picture alliance

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The Seven Criteria for Polish Citizenship

1. Under the first criterion, a foreign national must have lived legally in Poland for at least three continuous years on a qualifying residence permit, and must also demonstrate a stable income and the legal right to occupy a dwelling.

2. The second criterion applies to those who have resided in Poland for at least two continuous years and have been married to a Polish citizen for a minimum of three years, or who hold no citizenship at all.

3. The third criterion is available to people who have lived legally in Poland for at least two continuous years under a refugee residence permit granted within the country.

4. Children under the age of 18 may qualify under the fourth or fifth criterion. In both cases, the child must hold permanent or long-term residence in Poland. The fourth criterion requires that one parent holds Polish citizenship.

5. The fifth applies where at least one parent has had their Polish citizenship restored, provided the other parent gives consent in either case.

6. The sixth criterion sets a longer residency requirement of at least ten continuous years, alongside permanent or long-term residence status, a stable income, and the right to occupy a dwelling in Poland.

7. The seventh criterion offers the shortest residency route, requiring just one continuous year of legal stay in Poland. However, this applies only to those who obtained their permanent residence permit on the basis of Polish origin or through holding the Polish Card, known as the Karta Polaka.

Language Requirement for All Applicants

Regardless of which criterion an applicant qualifies under, there is one universal requirement that applies to everyone: proof of Polish language proficiency at the B1 level.

This must be supported by an official certificate. Without this confirmation, an application for citizenship recognition cannot proceed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng