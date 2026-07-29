Portugal's government has published the minimum legal residence periods required before foreigners can apply for citizenship through naturalisation

The required years of residence differ depending on a foreigner's nationality, with some groups facing a significantly longer wait than others

Children born in Portugal to foreign parents face a separate set of conditions that must be met before a nationality application can proceed

Portugal has officially outlined how long foreigners must live in the country before they are eligible to apply for Portuguese citizenship through naturalisation.

The residency timeline varies considerably depending on where an applicant comes from.

Portugal shares residency years for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Years of residency for Portuguese citizenship

According to the Portuguese government, citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries and European Union member states must complete a minimum of seven years of legal residence in Portugal before they can apply.

For everyone else, the requirement is ten years, making Portugal one of the more demanding destinations in Europe for non-EU, non-Lusophone nationals seeking citizenship.

Requirements for children born in Portugal

Children born on Portuguese soil to foreign parents are subject to a different set of conditions altogether. At least one parent must have held legal residence in Portugal for a minimum of five years at the time of the application. The child must also be enrolled in and actively attending compulsory schooling, where applicable.

Additionally, if the child has already reached the age of criminal responsibility, they must satisfy several further legal requirements set out under Portuguese nationality law.

It is also worth noting that adoption does not automatically grant a child Portuguese nationality. In such cases, a formal declaration of intent must be submitted as part of the application process.

Portugal citizenship: Documents and who can apply

The documents required to support a nationality application differ depending on the individual's circumstances, and the Portuguese government advises applicants to confirm exactly what is needed based on their specific situation.

An application can be submitted by the person seeking nationality or by someone acting on their behalf, such as a parent applying for a minor child.

Lawyers and solicitors registered with the Portuguese Bar Associations are permitted to use an online nationality service to represent clients in a number of specific situations, including cases involving individuals born abroad to a Portuguese parent, grandchildren or great-grandchildren of Portuguese citizens, and minors whose parent acquired Portuguese nationality after their birth.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring the option of relocating to Portugal as part of the broader japa movement, understanding these timelines is essential before committing to a long-term plan built around eventual citizenship.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng