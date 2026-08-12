The Canadian government has published its official immigration funds table, listing the exact amount each applicant must prove they have

The minimum amount required varies strictly by family size, starting at CAD $15,263 for a single applicant

Applicants with more than seven family members must account for an additional CAD $4,112 per extra person beyond the listed figures

The Government of Canada has published the minimum amount of money that foreigners are required to have before they can qualify to immigrate to the country.

The figures vary based on how many people are in an applicant's household.

Canada publishes the amounts foreigners need to immigrate with their families. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Amount of money needed for Canada relocation

The information shared by Canada official immigration applies to applicants going through the Express Entry system and sets out the proof of funds requirement that prospective immigrants must meet before receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

According to the Canadian government, a single applicant must show a minimum of CAD $15,263 (N14,923,093). A couple or household of two must have at least CAD $19,001 (N18,577,848), while a family of three requires CAD $23,360 (N22,839,773).

For larger households, the required amounts climb steadily. A family of four needs CAD $28,362 (N27,730,378), while five members must show CAD $32,168 (N31,451,619). Six family members require CAD $36,280 (N35,472,044), and a household of seven must have at least CAD $40,392 (N39,492,470). For every additional person beyond seven, an extra CAD $4,112 (N4,020,426) is added to the total.

The government notes that these figures represent the minimum threshold. Applicants who have more money than the listed amounts are encouraged to declare the full sum in their profile or application.

Canada citizenship certificate requirements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government has published an official guide outlining which documents citizens can use as valid proof of their Canadian citizenship.

The guide covers several document types, from citizenship certificates and cards to select birth certificates and older naturalisation records.

Source: Legit.ng