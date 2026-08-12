Canada Shares Key Financial Requirements Married, Single Foreigners Must Meet Before Relocation
- The Canadian government has published its official immigration funds table, listing the exact amount each applicant must prove they have
- The minimum amount required varies strictly by family size, starting at CAD $15,263 for a single applicant
- Applicants with more than seven family members must account for an additional CAD $4,112 per extra person beyond the listed figures
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The Government of Canada has published the minimum amount of money that foreigners are required to have before they can qualify to immigrate to the country.
The figures vary based on how many people are in an applicant's household.
Amount of money needed for Canada relocation
The information shared by Canada official immigration applies to applicants going through the Express Entry system and sets out the proof of funds requirement that prospective immigrants must meet before receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.
According to the Canadian government, a single applicant must show a minimum of CAD $15,263 (N14,923,093). A couple or household of two must have at least CAD $19,001 (N18,577,848), while a family of three requires CAD $23,360 (N22,839,773).
For larger households, the required amounts climb steadily. A family of four needs CAD $28,362 (N27,730,378), while five members must show CAD $32,168 (N31,451,619). Six family members require CAD $36,280 (N35,472,044), and a household of seven must have at least CAD $40,392 (N39,492,470). For every additional person beyond seven, an extra CAD $4,112 (N4,020,426) is added to the total.
The government notes that these figures represent the minimum threshold. Applicants who have more money than the listed amounts are encouraged to declare the full sum in their profile or application.
Canada citizenship certificate requirements
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government has published an official guide outlining which documents citizens can use as valid proof of their Canadian citizenship.
The guide covers several document types, from citizenship certificates and cards to select birth certificates and older naturalisation records.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng