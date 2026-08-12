The UK government has published eligibility rules for Child Benefit claims by people who have moved to Britain from abroad

Citizens subject to immigration control are generally barred from claiming Child Benefit, but exceptions exist for certain nationalities

The UK has bilateral agreements with 11 countries that allow their nationals to qualify for Child Benefit under specific conditions

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that nationals from 11 countries may be eligible to claim Child Benefit after relocating to Britain, based on existing bilateral agreements the UK holds with those nations.

Under the standard rules, anyone moving to the UK from abroad must live in the country as their main home, have the right to reside there, and meet the general eligibility criteria that apply to all claimants.

UK explains which 11 nationalities may qualify for Child Benefit after settling in Britain. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

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Children must typically live with the parent or guardian making the claim.

Who is barred from claiming Child Benefit

People described as "subject to immigration control" are normally excluded from accessing Child Benefit.

This category covers those who need permission to enter or remain in the UK but do not have it, as well as those whose leave to remain comes with a condition barring access to public funds.

However, exceptions apply. Workers in the UK who are nationals of Albania, Morocco, Tunisia, or Turkey may still qualify. Separately, citizens of countries that have a formal agreement with the UK on Child Benefit are also eligible regardless of immigration control status.

Countries with UK Child Benefit agreements

According to the UK government's official guidance, the countries covered by these agreements are:

1. Barbados.

2. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

3. Canada.

4. The Channel Islands.

5. Israel.

6. Kosovo.

7. Mauritius.

8. Montenegro.

9. New Zealand.

10. North Macedonia.

11. Serbia.

Nationals from these countries who are otherwise subject to immigration control may still be able to access Child Benefit, provided they meet the residency and other qualifying conditions.

EU Settlement Scheme

The guidance also addresses those who arrived in the UK under the EU Settlement Scheme. People granted "settled" status are fully eligible to claim Child Benefit.

Those with "pre-settled" status are advised to check the additional conditions that apply to their situation before making a claim.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published the list of nine categories of people who are exempted from the English test for settlement.

Settlement: Visa categories exempt from English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released eight categories of visa exempt from the English test for settlement.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, identifies eight visa categories whose holders are automatically exempt from the English language requirement when applying for indefinite leave to remain.

The exemption applies specifically to the settlement stage of the application process.

Source: Legit.ng