A Nigerian lady has shared her perspective on the physical toll that the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken on his friend, Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, who is the CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors, Lagos

The Vintage Interiors boss has been hailed on social media for the visible support he has shown Alexx's family and the perceived role he has played in ensuring the success of the actor's funeral rites

However, a lady, known on Facebook as Decy Maru, stated that Alexx's death has caused the Vintage Interiors boss so much pain and affected him physically

As people continued to pay tributes and mourn the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11 after a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer, a lady has shared a personal observation she made about the CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors, Francis Nwaogwugwu Udochukwu, who is a good friend of the deceased.

The Lagos businessman has earned the applause and admiration of netizens for the perceived role he has played in the success of Alexx's funeral rites.

A lady believes Alexx Ekubo's death caused the Vintage Interiors boss so much pain. Photo Credit: Decy Maru

Source: Facebook

Lady's comment on Vintage Interiors CEO

In a Facebook post on June 17, the lady named Decy Maru posted a picture of the Vintage Interiors boss at one of the events for Alexx's funeral rites.

Vintage, who paid a heartfelt tribute to Alexx in ThisDay newspaper, wore a black top with his late friend's picture and name on it.

Sharing her perspective on the Vintage Interiors boss, Decy claimed that Alexx's death has not only caused him great pain, but also affected his physique.

According to her, the Lagos businessman seems to have lost weight since Alexx's death. She wrote:

"Alex's death has genuinely caused Vintage so much pain, see how much weight he lost, a friend indeed."

Alexx was buried on Thursday, June 18. The interment took place at his family residence, located at 7, Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

A lady says that Vintage Interiors boss has lost weight since Alexx's death. Photo Credit: Olorisupergal Media, Alexx Ekubo, Decy Maru

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's uncle had shared his honest opinion about IK Ogbonna as he paid a tribute to the late actor at his burial.

Moment Alexx Ekubo's remains were buried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the painful moment that Alexx Ekubo's remains were lowered six feet underground.

The burial took place today, June 18, at his family compound after a funeral service held at Mary Slessor School Field, Amanagwu Village. The event drew a large crowd of loved ones and well-wishers who gathered to pay their last respects to the beloved actor. Several celebrities from the Nigerian entertainment industry were present, including Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, Pretty Mike, Sosoberekon, Funnybone, Angela Okorie, Nons Miraj, and Venita Akpofure.

Emotional scenes unfolded as mourners struggled to hold back tears. A striking video captured the moment Alexx Ekubo’s remains were lowered six feet underground, while another showed his widow, Anwuli Amakom, pouring sand into his grave in a final act of respect, a gesture that triggered emotional reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng