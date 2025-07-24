A female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, has become a viral sensation for rocking a remake of her mother's wedding dress

She wore the remade outfit, which is a simplified version of her mum's wedding dress, for her school's Final Year Brethren (FYB) costume day

Social media users were blown away by her outfit, with many complimenting how lovely it looked on her

A student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) has gone viral for rocking a simplified version of her mother's wedding dress for her school's FYB costume day.

The final year student released pictures of her mum in the wedding dress and her remade simplified version of the gown on TikTok.

People were amazed by the result of the wedding dress remake on the lady and offered various suggestions to her.

Some said she could wear it on her wedding day, while others complimented her appearance in it.

At the time of this report, the young lady's post on TikTok had over 69k likes and more than 400 comments.

Lady's outfit remake excited people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's photos below:

hanniegold_accessories said:

"She kept it well and clean may your happy days never turn to sorrow."

Temmy❤️🥰 said:

"Believe it or not they’re still gonna relunch this particular fabrics for high price."

Princess Adeola 🪐✨ said:

"Our mothers actually slayed back then because what do you mean this pretty dress was worn back then? 😌You look so good."

Nimi❤️ said:

"Wow, finally found someone else's mom that wore skirt and blouse for her wedding, I thought it was only my mum😂, it's the same material as this one sef."

Light 💡 said:

"I’ll never forget the day my mom wiped me with this cloth, she was tying her headpiece and told her the Gele look like that of an old woman, This woman commot am for head wipe an for my head, e pain me ehn."

Hannah| RN💉🩺 said:

"My mom used exact dress for her wedding ceremony as well."

Bhadmus1812 said:

"If them use that cloth wipe person head, person neck fit break, the fabric is always heavy."

Adannaya said:

"Use it for your Court wedding the dress is beautiful."

oladipo_folakemi said:

"The style and cloth is giving simplicity and luxury."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had worn her mother's wedding dress, which is over 29 years old, on her special day.

Bride engraves late mum's photo on wedding veil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had walked down the aisle with her late mother's photo engraved on her wedding veil.

This emotional gesture allowed her to feel her mother's presence and blessings as she exchanged vows with her man in a church ceremony.

"The bride had her late mother's image on her veil. In honor of her late mum and as a way to be there while she walks down the aisle," the bride's video's caption read.

