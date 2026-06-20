Wole Oluyede, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti, has alleged harassment of party members, while also raising concerns over what he described as the “heavy deployment” of police officers in his community.

Oluyede made the allegation after casting his vote at Ward 2, Unit 3, Osagboru Hall, Ikere Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, June 20.

He said:

"People have been here for about one and a half hours, and only five people have voted in my polling unit. That is what they do all the time. I am suspecting that there is something wrong with the INEC process... we cannot disenfranchise these people."

The PDP candidate is one of the strongest voices in the ongoing governorship election in the southwest state. He is expected to make a strong outing in the election based on the fact that the party has once been a dominant force in the Ekiti political space.

Source: Legit.ng