Achraf Hakimi has published a statement on his social media after his sexual assault charge was confirmed

The charges are linked to an incident in 2023 when a lady filed a report with the police against the defender

His injunction to avoid trial failed, and the prosecutors have determined that Hakimi should be charged

Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial on sexual assault charges in France in the coming months, and the defender has shared a reaction on his social media page.

Hakimi, who is currently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Atlas Lions of Morocco, has other things to worry about after only one group game.

Achraf Hakimi reacts as he is set to face sexual assault charges. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

According to GFFN, the case is linked to an incident on February 25, 2023, when a young lady went to the Nogent-sur-Marne police station to file a report.

The lady alleged that she was at the footballer’s home the previous day at 1:15 am, and she was sexually assaulted, which Hakimi denied.

In the summer of 2025, prosecutors wanted the PSG star to stand trial, but he appealed against this; his appeal was rejected.

The court ruled that there is enough basis for the Moroccan international to stand trial in a criminal court for sexual assault, which is set to begin in the coming months.

Hakimi reacts to sexual assault charge

Morocco national team captain Hakimi published a statement on his X page, claiming he is a “soft target” after it was confirmed that his appeal failed.

He strongly reiterated his innocence and confirmed that he had been waiting for this from the very first day with impatience, and wants to clear his name.

“The Justice looked me right in the eyes and said: ‘If you weren’t famous, there wouldn’t be an affair.’,” he wrote on X.

“I chose to keep quiet for years. I thought that remaining dignified, being patient, and trusting in justice would allow for the correct decisions to be taken.

“Now, a story that is not my own is being told to the detriment of my family, my life, and, most of all, to truth. I sometimes get the feeling of having become an easy target.

“I have been awaiting this process from the very first day, and now I await it with impatience. Finally, I will be able to speak.”

Hiba Abouk filed for divorce after Hakimi was accused of sexual assault. Photo by Stephane Cardinale.

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Arabiya English, the allegations cost Hakimi his marriage after his ex-wife Hiba Abouk filed for divorce immediately it went public.

Abouk also demanded about $11 million in settlement for their divorce, with a court proceeding currently ongoing on finalising every term of the separation.

Hakimi reacts to settlement claims

Legit.ng previously reported that Achraf Hakimi spoke about the viral claims on social media that his wages are received in his mother's bank amid divorce settlement issues.

The news went viral on social media that Hakimi had no money to his name after his ex-wife demanded a settlement. The defender did not confirm or deny, but explained his mother's role in managing his finances.

Source: Legit.ng