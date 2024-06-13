A Nigerian student studying at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ileife has shown how she dressed to school

The lady decided to dress like her mother, wearing a net on her head, with a wrapper around her waist, complemented by a top

The lady is in her final year, and she was taking part in the OAU Final Year Brethren (FYB) event when she put on the appearance

A Nigerian student has gone viral because of how she was dressed to school at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ileife.

The lady shared the images on X, telling people she dressed like her mother to school.

The lady dressed like her mother to OAU FYB week.

Inioluwa was wearing a funny top, supported with a wrapper around her waist with a rickety hair net.

She also put on a pair of eyeglasses and held a chewing stick in her mouth, doing everything to imitate her mother.

According to the lady, she was taking part in the OAU Final Year Brethren week, which is marked by graduating students.

The lady is studying law, and her costume caught the attention of social media users, who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions to OAU student's FYB costume

@baby said:

"Wait! You went to school like this?"

@_Oluwanifemii asked:

"Hahaha. You were not shy?"

@ehn_tee said:

"This is your true nature, just manifesting in costume form."

@dayvid_JS commented:

"The confidence to do this. Leaving home, going to school in this outfit, mad or you didn't."

@ifeoluwayimikaa said:

"The bravery it took to pull this off though."

@Tolulope_square said:

"You are a beautiful woman o. Checked you page on IG. You tried ehn."

@moyo_soluwa_ said:

"I've been seeing your video everywhere."

