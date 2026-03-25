A Nigerian medical doctor has spoken, comparing her annual salary in the country to the amount she is being paid in the UK

The lady, in a TikTok video, explained her frustration about the salary structure in Nigeria for medical doctors

The lady's salary comparison between Nigeria and the UK sparked mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian medical doctor based in the UK has opened up with a salary comparison between what she earns back home and abroad.

Taking to her TikTok page, the medical doctor, identified as @lifewithmoneeka, shared what she had to go through being a doctor in Nigeria.

A Nigerian medical doctor speaks about salary in the UK and Nigeria. Photo credit: @lifewithmoneeka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Doctor's salary in UK compared to Nigeria

She said that when she was practising in Nigeria, she was always tired and a bit sad being a doctor for about two years, coupled with an annual salary of £1,200 (approximately N2.2 million).

She expressed her dissatisfaction with how the medical profession is undervalued in the country. This, she said, encouraged her decision, right from her 100 level in medical school, to flee and practise in the United Kingdom.

A UK-based Nigerian doctor shares salary amount compared to Nigeria. Photo credit: @lifewithmoneeka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Making a comparison, she said that she earns over 40 times the pay in Nigeria after relocating. She disclosed that her basic salary in the UK is about £52,000.

She acknowledged this with a video of herself on TikTok. Captioning the TikTok video, she said:

"Girl bossed so hard in 2 years, I went from a sad doctor in Nigeria with an annual salary of £1200 to a doctor in the UK earning £52K as basic salary."

She added:

"From a tired doctor with big dreams to a UK doctor living them. Growth looks good on me.

Being born and raised in a system where doctors are undervalued, I made an early decision to seek a health system where my work, time, and skills would be respected. From my 100 level in medical school, I started intentionally working towards that goal—step by step, even when it felt far away.

I’ll be sharing my relocation journey in detail to inspire and guide anyone who feels stuck or unseen. If I can do it, so can you."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to UK-based Nigerian doctor comparing salaries

Some of the comments are below.

Botcheno said:

"Nigeria not need doctors? if money is what makes you happy why not go to higher paying countries?"

Miracle stated:

"I initially thought you said £52, was so confused.😅 Anyways, I'm still a med student, I have different thoughts about practicing here in Nigeria. 🤧"

Drdobis1 wrote:

"I can totally relate….I started GP training on Wednesday, from 300k naira monthly salary to this."

Mindmybiz questioned:

"But why are they paying so low in Nigeria?"

In a related story, a Nigerian man has shared on social media the amount he was paid as salary while working with UBA.

UI publishes salaries of academic staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has published a report detailing the salary scale of lecturers.

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contained the pay for senior lecturers and professors.

Source: Legit.ng