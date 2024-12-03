A medical doctor has narrated what pushed him to relocate to Germany despite earning N1 million every month in Nigeria

The doctor left Nigeria years ago after coming across the Afrikka Kommt fellowship program on a WhatsApp group chat

While working with an NGO in Nigeria, he recalled how his overall boss sacked him and how he prayed and cried to no avail

Baridueh Baridon, a 37-year-old medical doctor living in Germany, has opened up about why he left Nigeria years ago.

Dr Baridueh, now a permanent resident in Germany, said he worked with an NGO and earned about N1 million monthly while in Nigeria in 2017.

Doctor Baridueh Baridon relocated to Germany five years ago at 32. Photo Credit: @BadonB

Doctor shares why he left Nigeria

In a story he shared on X, Dr Baridueh said his overall boss in Abuja sacked him to give his girlfriend his role.

His manager's efforts to help him proved abortive, and he eventually came across an Afrikka Kommt fellowship program sponsored by the German president and other industries in a class WhatsApp group.

The doctor said he took it seriously and was picked for the fellowship program.

"...I was very desperate to leave the country. It was an intern role. But I wanted to leave by all means.

"I applied for the program and qualified as one of the 47 fellows out of 5600 applications from 45 African countries..." he wrote.

Doctor Baridueh flew to Germany in 2019

After losing his NGO job and while waiting, Dr Baridueh said he got another NGO job but resolved not to take it.

On August 1, 2019, he eventually left Nigeria and shared what became of his erstwhile overall boss and girlfriend who took his job.

"Guess what?

"My flight to Germany was on August 1, 2019, and the US Government closed the NGO office in PH in July. That my oga's girlfriend lost her job and was jobless for years. I hear that my oga is still jumping from one program to the other in Nigeria, while I am vibrating on a global scale.

"God allowed all the "bad events" to happen because he wanted to make me very uncomfortable to move. He knew I would not leave a 1m job for an internship.

"God turned what the enemy meant for evil into good..."

See Baridueh Badon's tweet below:

Doctor Baridueh Baridon's story generated buzz

@Olajumoke_Dayo said:

"You are the first Nigerian I met that travelled to Germany via the Afrikka Kommt program, I got to know about the program earlier this year. Congratulations sir."

@Princess__A14 said:

"I'm inspired by your story, With a little similarity to my current challenge, I trust and hope for a beautiful beginning. More success to you."

@umuaji74 said:

"Congratulations to this testimony!!! I can relate to it; God set me up to leave a job posting to where He wanted me; 12 years on the new job and I cannot mention the salary, kidnappers go look for me, to God be all the glory."

@mike__fearless said:

"There are ppl who earn 1 million naira in this Country???"

@IfeanyiDeclan said:

"At times when adversity strikes many don't know God is using it to protect them."

Doctor returns to Nigeria after 25 years

